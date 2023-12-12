5 Powerful and Winning Women Leaders Of 2023 who have made a successful attempt to alter the world!

By seamlessly blending traditional and digital pedagogies, it meets contemporary educational needs.

Nishtha Malik, Priyanka Ghule, Bindu Bantra, Tina Singh Walia and Harsimran Kaur

Here are a few chosen women in leading one-of-a-kind brand while also shining a spotlight on their illustrious professional journey which will inspire the next generation of women leaders and entrepreneurs. In a tete-a-tete between Roopali Bhasin and them, here is their journey that they have carried out with an indomitable spirit.

Beaux Hair Extensions by Nishtha Malik -

ADVERTISEMENT

Beaux hair extensions was started in the year 2020 by Nishtha Malik. This renowned hair brand focuses on human hair extensions,hair toppers and hair wigs. After losing her mother due to cancer in the year 2014, Nishtha has been helping cancer patients with wigs.

Nishtha completed her education from the UK (University of Manchester ) in innovation management and entrepreneurship. Upon completion of her education she worked in a company in London before shifting back to India and realised that India being the biggest exporter and supplier of hair there isn’t a single big company catering to Indian women. After being unable to find one, she decided to launch one instead.

Since childhood she knew she wanted to become an entrepreneur like her father. She has always been a diligent student, also bagging various national and international awards in different fields.

Beaux means beautiful and Beaux hair began with a strong and a heartfelt mission - to reveal a woman’s natural beauty and empower women around the world. It’s a new millennial company which delivers authentic,trusted and innovative solutions for the customers.

Beaux is focussed on “logistics of a powerful woman”, the brand aims to make hair extensions and wigs synonym for self care and well being , a safe beauty tool that is produced in full respect of the ethical values that guide us. Nishtha believes in the need to change the way extensions are perceived in the Indian market. According to her, “Beaux hair mission will always be one of inner confidence and catwalk worthy hair,”

For beaux hair, The biggest benefit has been scalability as they are exporting to over 28 countries presently. Beaux hair started out with hair wigs and hair extensions and slowly made its way to hair toppers, ponytail extensions and customized solutions. As of yet , Beaux sells through its main website www.beauxhairextension.com. They also advertise on Instagram and Facebook which has helped the brand a lot. They have over 100k followers on Instagram and 200k Facebook followers. They have a major clientele based internationally in the UK and US. Beaux has two of its stores one based in Rajasthan and another in Delhi. They also conduct monthly trials in various metro cities and also in London,Singapore,Milan,Barcelona,Manchester and Dubai.

In future,They are now planning to venture into offline sales by distribution channels and tie ups with salons globally.

Bindu Batra’s Sparkle Minds -

This is an inspiring story of Bindu Batra and her creation, Bindu Batra’s Sparkle Minds. From humble beginnings in her residence, due to financial constraints, Bindu's unwavering spirit has propelled her endeavour to what it is today: a transformative educational beacon with Three centres in Delhi and also a renowned platform for online education.

However, Bindu Batra's path was not devoid of challenges. One of the most profound was altering a deep-seated mindset. She tirelessly worked to convince parents that education isn't a one-size-fits-all endeavour. Each child, she believes, is a unique entity with individual learning curves and potentials. The common parental perspective, often viewing their children through the lens of traditional teaching standards, needed a shift. For Bindu Batra, this was a battle worth fighting for.

Behind the visionary is also an impressive academic journey. Bindu Batra boasts of a strong foundation with degrees in MCom and B.ed, yet her academic voyage was also sprinkled with trials, notably her seven attempts at the CA finals. These experiences, rather than deterring her, enriched her resilience and belief in the importance of tailored education.

Bindu Batra’s Sparkle Minds, a trailblazing institution catering to children aged 2 to 12, this after-school program is more than just an educational hub; it's an experience that prioritizes individual learning paths. Beyond its emphasis on personalized learning, the institution has been a sanctuary for children with learning disabilities. These students, under its nurturing canopy, have experienced their challenges transform into undeniable strengths.

By seamlessly blending traditional and digital pedagogies, it meets contemporary educational needs. Beyond academics, the institution instills values, creativity, and critical thinking, crucial for societal leadership and innovation. Thus, through Bindu Batra’s Sparkle Minds, Bindu Batra is sculpting a generation primed to drive positive societal change.

Recognizing the intrinsic bond between parents and their children's education, they have also developed exclusive workshops for parents. These are designed to synchronize the home and school learning environments, creating a seamless fusion of values and educational objectives.

Under Bindu Batra's astute leadership, Bindu Batra’s Sparkle Minds isn't just imparting education. It's shaping the luminaries of our future. The programs that they customize for the kids are brainstorming sessions, concentration enhancement with play.stories and workshops. They customize academic worksheets after accessing the child’s capabilities and intelligence level.

Tina Singh Walia, Image Coach -

Image Coach Tina Singh Walia is a renowned Image Stylist and a Wellness Coach. Born in a loving and supporting family,Tina has come a long-way when she was called ‘Big Ethel’ as she was very tall, skinny and even had a unibrow and cystic acne along with hirsutism (due to PCOS).

Such issues really shattered her self-esteem.The icing on the cake was when she put on 14 kilos due to comfort eating during her 12th board preparation.

However she worked upon herself with an indomitable spirit. Tina pursued Economic Honours and even scored meritorious results. Eventually, she lost all the weight by crash dieting and over-exercising and gained instant popularity amongst friends. To her surprise, her crash diet was followed with a few eating disorders also that really caused long-term harm.

She started her journey as a model and became successful however the constant toxicity around body-shaming and unhealthy comparisons made her shift the focus towards designing, styling, makeup etc.

Moving forward, she launched her own retail stores for women and was instantly successful as her clothes were worn by a lot of celebrities.They also got featured in the leading magazines.

She was married to her college sweetheart by now and decided to take a short sabbatical to devote time to my two children. Once they were about to fly the nest, she wished to start something that she was passionate about to keep herself constructively occupied.

At 39, she joined a course and by 40, she was an Internationally certified Image Consultant and Soft Skills trainer.

At 47, today she is well established in her field giving corporate training to the best of the brands such as HCL Healthcare, Indigo Airways, Kotak Life Insurance, HP Petroleum, ASK Wealth Management, etc.

Today, she is an ICF Certified Life and Wellness Coach and a Certified Master NLP Practitioner.

She also enjoys a massive following on Instagram, where she tries to educate women about various aspects such as Wellness,Image management via appearance, Behaviour, Communication and Etiquette. Adding more feathers to her kitty,Tina is also writing her first book which is currently in the pipeline.

Priyanka Ghule, Founder, MySilkLove

Priyanka Ghule Katkar started MySilkLove, an online portal for handcrafted silk sarees, in August 2020, with a desire to improve the livelihood of weavers and artisans.

The target audience of MySilkLove comprises women who love slow fashion, handloom, and handmade products, but are unable to find the right platform to buy due to lack of trust and traceability. They aim to redefine fashion while changing the lives of the artisans. During Priyanka’s visit to Tamilnadu where Kanjivaram sarees are made, she was impressed with the quality and finish of the products and effort these weavers have to take to make a single saree.

According to Priyanka Ghule Katkar, Founder, MySilkLove,“I started the business in 2020 with a capital of Rs. 1,00,000/- with my personal savings, and Today we’ve more than 2000 weavers associated from different parts of India and we’re selling 1500 plus products per month. Since then we have been growing 15% month on month since inception. We are looking to close this financial year at Rs.6 Cr. Today we work with more than 1000 weavers from Banaras (Uttar Pradesh), Bagalkot (Karnataka), Yeola (Maharashtra), and Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) and source the best silk sarees,”

They are helping to improve the livelihood of weavers and artisans, and shape the future generations by preserving the rich craft and they can give better education to their children.

The brand is also expanding in other marketplaces also, while currently they are available on Amazon and Jiomart whereas within 1 month they will be available on Myntra and Nykaa as well.

Dr Harsimran Kaur, Co-Founder, Fuschia & Physiovits -

What goes into & comes out of the mortar is taken care of by Dr Harsimran Kaur, the inspiration and creative mind behind Fuschia & Physiovits, two brands in Health, Wellness & Beauty D2C segment. Dr Kaur has a keen eye on details and unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and a never-ending passion for sustainability.

Dr. Kaur has successfully fused her skills and interests to create a unique, thriving and impactful brand known for its innovative designs and concepts. As the founder of Fuschia & Physiovits, Dr. Kaur has overseen the development and execution of the brand's compositions, design aesthetics, ensuring that each product is not only beautiful but also eco-friendly and socially responsible. She is a tireless advocate for sustainable and ethical business practices, and her commitment to these values is evident in every aspect of these brands operations.

A qualified & practicing Eye Surgeon by education and clinical practice, playing dual hats into handling Fuschia & Physiovits along with her clinical role, she is the key inspiration behind Fuschia and a key core member for Physiovits.

These ventures were started in 2013 and 2021 respectively and have been focused to bring the best ingredients for skin, health and wellness for all.

Physiovits is a team of medical & health enthusiasts working together to build a nutraceutical brand that simplifies the search for nutritional supplements that are efficacious as well as affordable. Their target is to make people aware of the nutritional gaps. Reaching out to healthcare providers in time & getting proper treatment before the nutritional deficiencies take down multiple systems of the body is of paramount importance. Their ideology is to protect, promote and maintain health and well-being. With plans to increase their omnichannel presence in this year and 4-5 Company owned exclusive stores for Health, Wellness & Beauty in the upcoming financial year in NCR, Dr Kaur is leading the way for Fuschia & Physiovits to be a leading preventive wellness support system.