Aadarsh Upadhyay feels nostalgic remembering his first brand shoot of Raymonds.

1-When was the brand shoot done?

Ans: I got the offer for the first time in 2018, for me, it was a day that I can’t forget, I didn’t tell at home that my banner was going to be put up, I had already requested the marketing manager that they should also put a big hoarding on the highway near the house and I went there with my family members and I saw my dream come true in front of them. My father was happier than me, there was a little moisture in my mother’s eyes which she was hiding from everyone. For me, that day is still the most special and big.

2-How did Aadarsh get shortlisted for the shoot?

Ans: After winning Mr. Central India, 2017 casting agency calls flooded on my phone, which made my Mumbai lifestyle affordable, and I also bought my first car with the same money, some bigshots in the modelling world started getting to know me at the same time, Raymond was a brand which was going to be the biggest brand in my portfolio and after signing with it, I became the first choice of many brands and there was a competition among brands to sign me.

3-Tell us some memories of your first brand shoot.

Ans: When I was told on the call that Raymond wants to sign you for his upcoming styles, I did not believe and I cut the call thinking it was a scam call, but he called me again and assured me and agreed to sign the contract. The agency was in Andheri West. I still remember that I was nervous and my toes were thumping on the ground on their own. I was feeling excessively thirsty and I was going to the bathroom several times. My hands were still trembling while I was signing the contract and I took another step towards success which was going to take me a long way.

4- How was the experience of doing this brand shoot?

Ans: It was my first day of the shoot, I was a little scared because I was working with such a big brand so there was a little performance pressure, behind the camera there was a crowd staring at me, it seemed like everyone was waiting for this. Let me make a mistake and they get a chance to vent their anger on me because this happens often in small brands but nothing like this happened, all were very professional, every work was being done in many different ways, taking time, each one I was being styled differently on change, the process of makeup was also completely different, hair was set according to the pattern and colour of the suit and all the accessories were also being used accordingly, which made me very impressed.