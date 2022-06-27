aastey, India’s first sustainable size-inclusive brand, launches its first brand film

aastey, India’s first sustainable size-inclusive athleisure brand, unveiled its first-ever brand film giving a sneak peek of the sassy summer collection and the new unique logo.

The brand film is a lookbook that showcases aastey’s products, values, hopes and beliefs. It portrays the message of being active, moving, and taking an interest in your physical health while enjoying life's mundane moments. The new logo represents the aastey tribe. It symbolises arms coming together, which refers to the aastey tribe coming together as a community.

Our newest drop is the extreme werk it set - the advanced version of our bestseller - the werk set. It comprises a sports bra and leggings, comes in five fresh colours, and has better functionalities. The sports bra has a firm hold and can be your go-to wear for low to high-impact activities. On the other hand, the leggings are high-waisted, have four pockets, and the crotch gusset and flatlock seams give one a sleeker look. Apart from the activewear and co-ord sets, the other offerings from aastey are the tic tac cycling shorts, live bold joggers, live t, gender fluid jacket, and pizzativity hoodies.

The new collection is moulded around precious childhood elements like cotton candy, tic-tac, and the true sense of freedom we had as kids. It is a blend of themes of nostalgia, reminiscence, and belongingness felt in childhood.

Talking about the brand film, Jeevika Tyagi, Co-Founder and CEO of aastey, said, “Our last werk it set was a bestseller, and our tribe’s reaction was enough to convince us for an advanced version. Currently, the new extreme werk it, set in five colours, is doing great, and i’m happy reading the reviews! I think, as a brand, it is important to understand the consumer need and act accordingly, and at aastey, our tribe will always come first!” Kanupriya Mundhra, Co-Founder and COO of aastey, said, “The pandemic was an eye opener for us. It gave us time to reflect and be grateful for all we have. Many of us tapped into our inner child and did things we did as a child - our new collection theme. It brings back the child within us with happy hues and designs that will encourage you to be fearless, stay confident, and move flexibly.”

aastey believes in the phrase live sustainably, and it is our dedicated effort to reduce our carbon footprint to protect the environment. We are working towards creating a closed-loop cycle for all our products and aim to be completely sustainable by 2023.

About aastey:

aastey is India’s first sustainable size-inclusive athleisure brand with a vision to create a

Community that prioritises sustainability by using eco-friendly, sustainable fabrics with cutting-edge designs. As a brand, we believe in living at your own pace, no matter who you are or your destination. It’s all about enjoying the journey and #liveaastey.