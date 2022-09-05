Ab Inbev India Expands The Hoegaarden Brand Portfolio With New Flavour Offerings

AB InBev India, the leading beer and beverage company, today announced the introduction of a new range of fruit-flavoured beers from Hoegaarden that is a play on the original brew infused with fruity variations.

Crafts a world of Delicious Indulgence with a range of Wheat Beers flavoured with Delectable Fruits

The original Belgian Witbier, Hoegaarden, is one of the leading global super-premium brands, boasting of a recipe that originated in 1445 and has stood the test of time. The range introduces two flavours: Rosée and Nectarine, which bring alive the notes of Raspberry and Peach. The introduction of Hoegaarden Flavours further strengthens AB InBev’s leadership position in India's premium, super premium beer category. It reaffirms the company’s goal of developing the industry through new and innovative product offerings. Hoegaarden Flavours will be priced at INR 195 for a 330 ml pint and INR 230 for a 500 ml can in Karnataka and INR 220 for a 330 ml pint and INR 275 for a 500 ml can in Maharashtra.

Commenting on the launch, Vineet Sharma, Vice President Marketing - South Asia, AB InBev, said, “We are delighted to introduce two delicious flavours from Hoegaarden, ‘Nectarine’ and ‘Rosee’ that combines Hoegaarden’s strong brewing heritage, connection with nature and the highest quality ingredients. Considering the shift in consumer preferences towards flavoured beers and experimentation, this is an incredible opportunity for us to shape the wheat beer category in India through innovations that meet consumers' needs better than ever before. We are confident that the launch of Hoegaarden Flavours will elevate consumer experiences with high-quality, differentiated offerings and further strengthen our leadership position in the beer industry.”

Bursting with flavours that accentuate Hoegaarden's characteristic citrusy-spiced notes, this range of fruit-forward beers is the perfect experience for indulgence and rejuvenation. An explosion of peach and raspberry flavours blend with the Witbier in every sip to create a delicious beer experience like no other. The wheat beer segment is expected to grow at 20% annually, primarily driven by millennials who prefer a repertoire of offerings and are more open to experimentation, paving the way for the market to carve out a niche for itself.

With the launch of Hoegaarden flavours, AB InBev India is capitalising on the growing consumer trend for styles and flavours. India's beer culture continues to flourish with new trends and experiences, and the consumer mindset is evolving to become more experimental. Hoegaarden has been gaining popularity amongst novelty seekers, and Hoegaarden Flavours is a natural progression to the brand’s journey in India. This new range is added to the global brand’s family and its non-alcohol variants, Hoegaarden 0.0 and Rosee 0.0.

