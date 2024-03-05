Abhishek Sharma, Co-Founder of Edansh, Illuminates How Edansh Bolsters Student Career Development.

Edansh, a revolutionary force in education since March 2022, gained momentum in January 2023.

Abhishek Sharma

With a global perspective, it operates in Gurgaon, India, and Maryland, USA. Himanshi Sharma, Abhishek Sharma, and Ashish Khurana drive its innovative education approach

Why did you choose to become an entrepreneur?

The spark for my entrepreneurial journey ignited from the remarkable example set by my parents. Despite their lack of formal education, they epitomized innovation and business savvy, thriving in ventures spanning technology and real estate. Witnessing their success fuelled my passion for making a meaningful impact. Opting against traditional education, I immersed myself in the dynamic realm of startups, convinced that first-hand experiences yield the most profound insights into achieving success.

What was the idea behind establishing this startup? What is the USP of your business?

Edansh was conceived to empower students through a dual approach: equipping them with knowledge and fostering meaningful connections. Our emphasis lies in facilitating self-discovery, broad exposure, and extensive networking opportunities, all geared towards early career readiness. What sets us apart is our holistic approach, which transcends conventional academic excellence to prioritize the development of essential soft skills and the cultivation of robust professional networks from an early stage

What kind of challenges and obstacles were faced by you in the beginning? Please elaborate.

At the outset, our primary challenge revolved around fostering an environment where students felt comfortable expressing themselves openly. Despite the emphasis on academic excellence in Indian schools, we noticed a notable hesitancy among students when it came to articulating their aspirations or seeking clarity about their future paths.

How is Edansh fostering career development for students?

At Edansh, we specialize in fostering direct connections between students and seasoned professionals, providing invaluable real-time insights across diverse careers and fields. Our commitment lies in empowering informed decision-making and prioritizing personalized guidance to sculpt successful career trajectories.

What are your plans for the Indian Market and the USA?

Our plans for the Indian market are as follows

Foster a diverse network of mentors across various industries and professions.

Enhance our career repository, "OCCUPEDIA," by continuously adding appealing and up-to-date career options.

Partner with schools to implement our comprehensive career readiness program, reaching students throughout India and the USA.

What is the future of the education sector in India, and what are some of the trends to watch out for this year?

The evolution of education in India pivots on embracing experiential learning and fostering students' career preparedness. As we progress towards Education 4.0, key trends emerge, such as personalized learning journeys, deeper incorporation of technology, and a focus on comprehensive skill cultivation to align with dynamic job market requirements.