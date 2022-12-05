About Mr. Ankit Gupta, Director & CEO, ExportersIndia.com

A Chartered Accountant by profession, Mr. Ankit Gupta is a young and dynamic corporate leader and is guiding Exporters India as its Director & CEO.

He is primarily responsible for business development and strategy development for consumer satisfaction besides providing direction to the team. Mr. Gupta started his career as a finance expert and gradually went on to grasp knowledge about client management, SEO and Digital Marketing.

A visionary leader, Mr. Gupta is an expert in recognising opportunities with the ability to promote business prospects. He sees a tremendous opportunity in the online business segment, and through his organization, he is providing assistance to Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to accomplish their goal of reaching out to consumers across the globe.

Mr. Gupta is a firm believer in technology and tech-based solutions. Over the years of his professional career, he developed an unflinching inclination toward technology and advocated its adoption and optimum utilization to solve the problems of people. He wishes to empower every SME to utilize the power of the internet and expand operations while increasing the bottom line.

Here are some interview questions that were asked from Mr. Ankit Gupta by Mid day Online.

1) How have you visioned and strategized Exporter’s India in the next 5 years?

From the beginning, we have placed a strong emphasis on offering our clients the highest possible quality and services. Our goal for the coming year is to grow our client base by 20–25% annually. To provide the finest advantages and deals for our clients, we will simultaneously concentrate on our digital and social media marketing methods. We want to double revenues during the next five years with annual sales growth of 15%.

2) What are the recent challenges you’ve faced in functioning?

Numerous enterprises across the nation came to a standstill as a result of the unexpected COVID period. It became difficult to deal with this halt and resume the firm to help the MSMEs who had put their faith in us as well as stay afloat for our own company. To overcome these obstacles, we not only improved our automated procedures but also included additional user-friendly, cost-effective features to assist our clients in growing.

3) How did you cope with the challenges you have faced in this year?

The absence of problems indicates that we are not progressing on the right path and that there is something we are doing incorrectly. Challenges are a necessary element of any path. I have always felt that difficulties are a natural part of life and that they provide us with experience that, whether we win or lose, teaches us how to live a better life. We are the best in the business, and every day we work to improve ourselves so that we can serve our customers with the highest quality services. The Weblink family has always been a motivating force thanks to their unwavering support and efforts, which here extend to my staff, during difficult times.

4) How do you plan to expand your audience?

We are continually trying to make our products' user interfaces more suited to our customer's needs and to provide them with value-added features at reasonable costs. Our product selection and category offerings have expanded and will continue to do so. We urge all of our clients to list their extensive product lines since doing so will increase organic traffic, assist both the sellers who list their goods and the consumers looking for them, and make ExportersIndia.Com a perfect marketplace.

5) Throw some lights on your journey till today

Owing to my expertise, I joined the company to pay close attention to the Finance Department. My primary responsibilities and job areas were creating important company growth plans following market trends and upgrading the product via in-depth study, assimilation, and forecasting of future needs. I participated in the organization's redesign of the digital marketing and SEO division. In addition to mastering the technical components of the business, I have constantly worked to develop customer management skills.