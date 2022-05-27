Actor and Entrepreneur Mithun Purandare launches new “ALIAUM Boutique & Coffee Bar” in the heart of Anjuna, Goa.

The trend for one-stop shops which has yielded various combinations in the category of new breed stores and cafés has shown its influence on clothing boutiques as well

Mithun Purandare

ALIAUM x Mithun Purandare has become a home to one of Goa’s best boutiques and coffee bars. If you desire to own perfect resort wear for both men and women using the finest fabrics head to ALIAUM for a very cutesy London boutique cum café bar experience. Indeed, it has become one of the favorite places for the majority of people with an ardent passion for fashion, décor, lifestyle and style. This new concept introduced by ALIAUM x Mithun Purandare has styles designed in London and handcrafted in Goa are killing it with their fresh concept and getting everyone to swing by especially since it is so instgrammable – read on, get, set, go!

The trend for one-stop shops which has yielded various combinations in the category of new breed stores and cafés has shown its influence on clothing boutiques as well. ALIAUM fabric lovers have discovered a new place where they can drink and shop their favorite designs from the new boutique of ALIAUM cum coffee bar. Needless to say, the customers are always on the lookout for something new, and ALIAUM Boutique cum its coffee bar has become an incredible space that combines interesting concepts together with really classy designs that amaze people with creativity and ingenuity like never before in the city.

Designs from London, the Goa-based brand, ALIAUM is one of the best brands in Goa that uses only the highest quality fabrics, and with its updated approach to fashion and elegance, and boasts of the finest designs and vintage finds from England which makes it totally Insta-worthy, and the needlework from the tropics of goa expressing all the languages of creativity by holding a voice for every emotion and an outfit for every mood. Its beautiful latest summer collection ranges from its brilliant styles to soothing tones with terrific style. ALIAUM is expanding and already this year has launched the collection in Multi Designer Stores in across Goa, Mumbai, Switzerland and London

Finding the ideal summer wardrobe for your next glamorous vacation can be a real challenge. ALIAUM leaves no stone unturned in easing a little bit of that packing anxiety by curating a selection of the best resort wears for both men and women as loved and worn by their beautiful and classy customers so that it helps the people discover that extra summer sparkle on the next gateway. When it comes to holiday wardrobe, ALIAUM’s resort wear brand definitely comes to your rescue.

There’s never an easy time to build a new fashion brand. But ALIAUM, incepted by the actor and entrepreneur Mithun Purandare is making it big with new developments by launching its new summer wear collection that its customers can’t get enough of now. This season, embrace the heat by opting for the 2022 summer clothing collection, which features light, flowing, and comfy pieces. Result? Summer is in full swing with ALIAUM’s bright collection.

ALIAUM Boutique & Coffee Bar - 1811 Gaunvaddi, Anjuna Mapusa Rd, Anjuna, Goa 403509