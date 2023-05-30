Actress Soniya Bansal Says, "It Was A Nice Feeling To Be Part Of The Most Credible IIFA Awards 2023"

Soniya says, "Fashion for me is my comfort, and at the same time, it is the way of reaching out to your audience."

Actress Soniya Bansal attended one of the most credible IIFA Awards, 2023, held in Abu Dhabi. The very young and charismatic actress Soniya Bansal walked the red carpet of the IIFA Awards 2023 in bright colour evening gowns on both days. Soniya was seen wearing Michael Cinco from Dubai, a well-known clothing brand. She was styled by Michael Cinco himself. She took her Instagram to post her pictures from the event. https://www.instagram.com/p/CsvqCv8opyJ/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng==

Soniya says, "Fashion for me is my comfort, and at the same time, it is the way of reaching out to your audience."

Soniya believes working in Indian films is like a wholesome experience filled with a "little bit of everything." She adds, "I want to do good work in the Indian film industry and establish myself as soon as possible." Soniya has been part of the Indian film industry for the past five years and has done notable work. Recently, in 2023 she completed two films, Yes Boss, alongside Havish Koneru, directed by G Ashok. Dheera is another film where she plays the main female lead. Dheera is her Telugu debut, where she will be seen alongside Laksh Chadalavada, and the film is directed by Vikranth Srinivas. Soniya is also awaiting the launch of her music videos, where she is the main female lead.

