After Harjaiya's successful launch, Jiara to tune in new projects soon

With the successful launch of Jiara's debut song Harjaiya launched by V-Chord Music, the melody is set to roll with more creative renditions with Jiara's mesmerising voice.

The song Harjaiya evoked the emotions of love, sadness, happiness & togetherness in a very poetic way with an amazing screenplay and treatment of the song with impactful storytelling.

Musical elements with Jiara’s voice creating a symphony, the song picked up momentum and have reached the global hit music industry and has experienced love by one and all. More so, the connection is made with the larger music audiences on digital platforms, including YouTube. Jiara got immense support from singers Ustad Ahmed Hussain and Ustad Mohammed Hussain.

Jiara's fans have expressed their excitement for the song and have sent lots of requests for more musical stories that she has happily accepted.

Jiara, an MBA graduate, has chosen to chase her passion and pursue her career in the music field. She has been a winner of "Punjab Da Superstar" and has completed her professional singing training under the guidance of renowned singers Jaspinder Narula and Dolly Guleria. She also achieved the title of top 10 singers in X factor adjudged by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal and has also performed in more than 100 live shows across the globe.

The singer shall soon be launching a series of projects through V-Chord music. The songs are expected to be out for the fan's love in a couple of months. The fans had eagerly waited for the hit track Harjaiya and are immensely excited for the new tracks as they are expected to be in a different tone and style with amazing shooting locations and video. The curiosity amongst the audience is rising, and they send their wishes to the company and gorgeous Jiara.