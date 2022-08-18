Another Tremendous Addition To The Punjabi Pop Music Industry: A. Shawn

Punjabi pop music is hugely popular in India. Every party organiser has their own playlist, which often includes the majority of Punjabi pop songs.

Punjabi pop music exudes vigour and a party atmosphere. These days, Punjabi pop music is becoming more and more popular as party culture grows. A composer can create the ideal party track by fusing traditional desi Punjabi music with urban music. Although not everyone speaks Punjabi, practically everyone can relate to and enjoy the music.

The most often heard pop music in India is Punjabi. In addition to Hollywood and South East Asia, it is popular not only in Bollywood but also in many other places. Punjab developed as the home of India's largest non-film music business due to the impact of Punjabi pop music.

Millions of artists in the Punjabi pop music business have created masterpieces and entertained their audiences for years. Talking about A.Shawn, another Punjabi pop star who emerged as one of the industry's talents and a gem for the nation.

Shawn Arora, professionally known as A.Shawn is a British Punjabi Singer and Producer. He is the owner & CEO of Big Clock Records Label, Production House & Music Studio based in London. Born and raised in Ludhiana, Punjab, India, and living in London UK. Since childhood, he has been passionate about music and further developed his interest during school.

He released his debut album “GIRL AWAY” in 2016, Later in 2017 Mustang Yaar Di Kaali and Mahiya in 2018. This was a great hit on Music Platforms. However, he made his comeback in 2021 with Punjabi Pablo, Kangana, and Almond Shades. The following Release in 2022 “No Flex Zone” was on the Top 3 list in Australia & Top 31 on iTunes Chart in India. With a further announcement through his social media,coming soon, a project of 2022 - Billboard, Fatherhood, Black Cadillac, Gang Related, and many more.

Each of A.Shawn's songs possesses a unique quality.

The music, beats, and composition of A.Shawn's songs are the main reasons for its immense success.These aspects are what get people moving to his music even when they only half or completely grasp the lyrics. The entire song has a fantastic vibe too.

A.Shawn has several singles that have charted within the TOP#10 on iTunes R&B Chart in India & Australia such as - Punjabi Pablo & No Flex Zone. On the other hand TOP #3 Billboard on iTunes Pop Chart in India & TOP #1 in the UK. He has worked with various artists such as Ragini Tandan in Kangana, Zain Shayk in Punjabi Pablo, and Music Producer Jay-k for Girl Away and Kangana. Famous writer Jaggi Jagowal & Music Producer Dhruv G in Billboard and Fatherhood.

Big Clock Music presents Billboard, the new single of A. Shawn recently Released on August 13th, 2022 is already Trending on TOP #3 on iTunes Pop Charts in India and Top 10 in the UK, Which gives Tribute to Sidhu MooseWala that how his songs were trending on BILLBOARD. The hard-hitting beat gives you the feel of underground Drill music with some peppy Punjabi lyrics and composition. Which relates to all the Punjabi communities living around the world of New Gen-Era.

Profile Links -

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ashawnofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ashawnofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ashawnofficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AShawn

