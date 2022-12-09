Are you serious about Fun? Career Opportunities in Amusement Industry

In an eternal pursuit of fun, the amusement industry has subsequently generated ample career opportunities as the sector had been locked in a relentless upward climb before being crippled by the global pandemic. Amusement Avenues (outdoor and indoor), as we all know, were subjected to extensive shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic which significantly impacted the footfall and the upward momentum gained by the industry in the preceding years.

After an extended period of stagnancy, Amusement Avenues are quickly working their way up, marking the arrival of a period of renewed growth characterized by intense competition, new attractions, consumer confidence and plentiful career opportunities for those who want the good times to roll invariably, however the only condition to working in amusement segment, ironically, is to be serious about fun.

Amusement Avenues such as Amusement Parks, Water Parks, Theme Parks, Indoor Amusement Centers (IACs) and Snow Parks have tremendously contributed to employment generation in areas pertaining to construction, maintenance, operations, sales, security, F&B, merchandising and hospitality.

Job opportunities in the Amusement sector are expected to increase-

The exclusive job roles one can find in the amusement industry include Ride Incharges, Ride Attendants, Ride Operators, Front Entrance/Ticketing Managers and Ground Maintenance Staff along with the conventional job roles viz. Customer Service Executive, Sales Executive, Store Managers, Social Media Managers, and Media Managers among many others. Students seeking part time occupation can also benefit from weekend jobs as Amusement Avenues have higher business on the weekends. The importance of the employees will continue to rise steadily, with certain in-demand roles, expected to see significant development in the coming years.

Construction, operations, and maintenance of thrill rides include a number of behind-the-scenes roles, each of which is of paramount importance for the smooth running of Amusement Avenues. Having a bright and fun personality, a flexible demeanor, adaptability and a knack for mixing with people will be an added advantage to pursue a career in the amusement industry.

These roles range from being technical to promotional and people of all backgrounds can avail the luxury of working in exhilarating environments irrespective of their academic qualifications. Seemingly trivial tasks like issuing tickets and assisting customers form the backbone of what’s arguably the most exciting sector in India. With a hospitality, management or a related background, one can go beyond concession stands and explore mid-managerial positions in Public Relations, Marketing, Sales and Human Resources.

Admittedly, the rising base of the middle class coupled with the rapidly evolving lifestyle have been the key demand drivers of the leisure sector which in turn gave rise to interesting job opportunities. Within the span of a decade which witnessed cultural shift, Amusement Avenues have bent the leisure segment to their will, being dedicatedly resolute in aiding the working class which aims to create a holistic climate with work-life balance.