Assam Based Company: ICS Innovation - Creating Buzz in Sustainable Lifestyle

ICS Innovation Pvt. Ltd. Founded by Saumik R Bhumiz and Barnali Sinha has been creating a buzz with their premium range of environment friendly products which can be used on everyday basis.

In India, nature friendly products are believed to be a high price product, but with their innovation and design they have been able to make it highly affordable. ICS Innovation have been working with bamboo, wood, water hyacinth, pine needles and many other nature friendly materials and converting them to creative masterpieces. The company is committed to provide premium quality products at a very reasonable price point and within the stipulated time period. Within a year, the company has outperformed its competitors in terms of supply, quality and revenue. Now-a-days where most of the startups are backed by funding, ICS Innovation being boot strapped is able to generate profits from the very first day. From home décor to corporate gifting, and from Jewellries to creative installations they are excelling in their fields.

Speaking to the CEO of the company, Saumik R Bhumiz told, “We have been deliberately working on eco-friendly materials to create unique and innovative products so that we can contribute more towards the sustainable development. We have also collaborated with Govt. Depts., NGOs and Collages to accelerate the use of eco-friendly products.”

“People take steps towards sustainable development. We have taken a leap. Not only we are contributing to sustainable development, but also tried to improve the earnings of 100+ artisans who directly or indirectly are part of our company.” told Barnali Sinha, CMD.

Saumik & Barnali, both being from a creative background, left corporate jobs and chose their passion as a profession. They have PSUs, Govt. Departments, Ministries, MNCs and Defense Forces as their esteemed clientele. Their products are extremely popular in India as well as in Countries like Dubai, Qatar, Spain, London, Australia and the US. Both have been awarded with entrepreneurship awards and inspiring business awards. The company envisions sustainable solutions for everyone…everyday.