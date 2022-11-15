×
Breaking News
Mumbai: 50 per cent of measles cases found among children aged 1-4
Mumbai: Two held for pelting stones on BEST bus in Dahisar
FDA seizes injections, 71 drugs being sold without licence by gym trainer
WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose, Meta's Public Policy head resign
Submit documents on dispute by November 23: EC to Sena factions
Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in ED case
Home > Brand Media News > Australia emerges winner in Indo Australian Boomerang Championship

Australia emerges winner in Indo-Australian Boomerang Championship

Updated on: 15 November,2022 05:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

The first international boomerang championship in the country involving foreign players was organised in Noida, which saw the Australian team emerging as the winner. The national championships were also organised alongside the international event.

Australia emerges winner in Indo-Australian Boomerang Championship


Vivek Montrose, Founder of the Indo-Boomerang Association (IBA), told that Boomerang has not yet received much importance as a sport in India so far, but it is a unique sport in itself. Originating in Australia, boomerang is now played in nearly 40 countries.




Dr. Kartik Raja, Sambhaw Singh Shyam, Balasubramanium, Yash Shula, Vikas Singh, and Vinodini R represented India in the Indo-Australian Boomerang Championship that was organised a the CK Oval Ground in Noida.

The Australian team, comprising Roger Perry, Takeshi Honda, Rob Croll, Chrissy Metzakis, Matthew barker, and Grant Perry, emerged as the winner of the championship and was awarded trophies and certificates for its efforts.

A third international competition was also organised alongside the above competition. Nearly 45 players from Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and other states participated in the competition and displayed their unique skills in boomerang.

Vivek Montrose, said that Ken Colbung, who belongs to the Australian aboriginal community and was a boomerang sports expert, attracted the attention of people towards the sport during his India visit. It was after coming in contact with him that Mr. Montrose became interested in the sport. He was fascinated by the boomerang, a rare object that comes back when thrown. He learnt the

In earlier times, a boomerang was mainly used as a weapon, but it now comes in different types and there are many different ways of throwing a boomerang. Mr. Montrose learnt the game and earned the distinction of being the first Indian boomerang player. It was his efforts that led to the formation of the Indo-Boomerang Association. He was awarded an international award in the year 2020 for his efforts to promote boomerang.

Under his leadership, the association has provided training in boomerang to persons in several states and cities. The work to train and guide new talent is continuing as the association works on plans to ensure that India emerges as a powerhouse in boomerang. As a result of its efforts, Indian boomerang players also took part in the World Boomerang Championships held in France in August this year.


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK