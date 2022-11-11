B-School Boss on Everest Base Camp Trek

The Chairman of Universal Business School, Tarun Anand along with top corporate leaders was part of a trekking group that travelled from Lukla to Everest Base Camp in October 2022, over a 12-day period.

Tarun Anand-Universal Business School

A group of CEOs from India’s top corporations were part of a unique ‘endurance-led training camp’ at Everest.

They went on a 12-day tour in October 2022, from Lukla to Everest Base Camp, which is at a height of 5,364m above sea level. Prominent names such as Ganesh Unavane- Specialist Leader Cyber, Cloud & Strategic Risk, Deloitte, Rajesh Nair-Founder, Interactive Marketing, Rajat Sehdev- Managing Director, Accenture and Pravin Narvekar - Director, SAP, USA and Tarun Anand, Chairman of Universal Business School, were a few of the trekkers on the journey.

Unlike regular training junkets, the Everest Base Camp Trek requires cardiovascular endurance (via aerobic training), strength endurance (through strength conditioning), and hiking-specific training (via hiking with a pack). It is an immersive, uncompromising journey.

‘It was an incredible experience testing the limits of your strength, will power and health at – 15 degrees centigrade with a constant daily battering of altitude and an unforgiving terrain. The majestic nature of the mountains makes one realise how insignificant we are and the beauty and serenity of nature which we must all strive to protect. Finally, it is about conquering ourselves.” said Tarun Anand. Being in strong physical shape is one of the most important aspects for success on a high-altitude trek. During training, one has to progressively ramp up speed, duration (time or mileage) etc; There is also hiking-specific conditioning that cannot be matched by any other sort of training. Typically, the pack weight on the trek is 10-15lbs.

Anand's presence on this trek is an extension of the beliefs with which he founded Universal Business School at Karjat on the outskirts of Mumbai. The B-School is known to offer a life-changing educational experience to both Indian and international students. Its AICTE approved PGDM is very popular and offers excellent placements, It also offers international MBA courses in collaboration with Cardiff Metropolitan University (Wales, UK), University of Economics (Varna, Bulgaria), Swiss School of Management (Italy), Lincoln University (California, USA), INSEEC School of Business and Economics (Paris, France), University of Salamanca (Spain) and North-eastern Illinois University (Chicago, USA).

The B-school is endorsed by 60 Global CEOs and follows an experiential learning pedagogy where practical and academic knowledge are given equal weightage.