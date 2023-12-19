Bandra’s Manemaniac sets trends in hair industry… All you need to know about them

Manemaniac deals into hair cut, hair colouring and hair styling.

Hair salons are getting popular day by day, making sure people get the best of what they desire; making their grooming appealing. But Manemaniac, a salon studio, located in the core of Mumbai i.e Bandra; is not only creating revolution in the hair industry but also setting newer trends. Along with they being bearers of innovation in the hair grooming industry, they have proved to be a favourite spot for several B-Townies, entrepreneurs, socialites and influencers. Manemaniac deals into hair cut, hair colouring and hair styling.

Keeping their touch prime and exquisites, they are known to be experts in hair colouring and hair cuts that will never let you miss the trends in the market. Their studio setup is what makes them different from the others and their hair experts who also are stylists of some know Bollywood actors, act as a catalyst in getting the best out. By taking prior appointment, one can choose an expert and get on their journey of being spotted in the herd. Not just giving a simple hair cut or colour; their personalised techniques and unique style makes them different from everyone… They’re experience and friendly approach makes them their clients’ favourite.

Spokesperson of Manemaniac says, “We want our customers to come back to us and love what we do for them. It’s not about a particular colour or hair cut; we believe in giving them what usually is just seen on social media, in posters and films. Our team of experts will suggest you according to your hair type and facial structure a particular hair cut and colour… We have a setup where no one gets uncomfortable, rather enjoy the process of this transformation. Manemaniac believes in customer satisfaction, and consider them as our stakeholders; hence working on continuously to bring newer trends and styles in India…”