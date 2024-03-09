Breaking News
Best AI Tools To Enhance Your Social Media Account

Updated on: 09 March,2024 09:26 PM IST
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

In modern business, artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the field, particularly in social media marketing.

Copy Space

These days, there are many different AI technologies available to help with different jobs, including managing social media platforms and creating content for more reach.


These artificial intelligence (AI) solutions enable organizations to prosper in the digital sphere by using technology such as computer vision, machine learning algorithms, natural language processing (NLP), and natural language creation. It is thus crucial that you learn how to utilize them effectively in your social media plan.


You will learn about the best social media AI tools in this post, along with information on their main applications, costs, and special features. We'll also discuss the importance of using AI to automate social networking.


We recommend the following additional AI content-generation tools for social media marketers:

A. Cortex

For creating content, we suggest starting with Cortex. Large companies like Marriott, Kraft Heinz, and L'Oréal Paris trust it. It specializes in producing visual content for a range of platforms, including emails, websites, and social media.

Cortex provides statistics and insights driven by AI for a variety of social media networks. It also aids in the tracking of industry trends, which enables you to determine the best content methods for attracting and converting social media followers.

B. Lately

There has been a significant need for an AI platform that offers social media management and content repurposing, which is particularly useful for sales and marketing teams.

Lately may use artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze social media analytics data to build a customized writing model. It is able to comprehend context via the analysis of the most engaging information and the collection of words and phrases that appeal to the audience. This makes it possible for the tool to produce content that is consistent across all of your social media channels and in keeping with your brand language.

C. Flick

Flick is a flexible marketing platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the development of social media content by 10 times. It's a popular option for Instagram-endorsed artists, businesses, and social media administrators.

An exceptional characteristic of Flick is its AI social media helper. With the help of this application, users may generate original ideas for video scripts and captions for social media posts. Using artificial intelligence offers practical insights for evaluating every post's performance.

D. WordStream

WordStream is an amazing AI tool to think about if you're in charge of sponsored advertising campaigns. It has capabilities that may enhance your pay-per-click (PPC) advertisements and help companies better target their social media marketing campaigns.

WordStream evaluates PPC advertisements on several social media networks using machine learning and then provides data-driven suggestions to maximize performance. Additionally, it has built-in capabilities for gauging the effectiveness of your advertising initiatives.

E. Optimove

The AI-powered social media platform Optimove has a ton of capabilities that let you personalize your advertising efforts. Through the use of AI technology, marketers are able to establish emotional connections with social media users and foster brand loyalty.

Optimove, which powers over 500 companies, uses multi-channel campaign architecture, predictive analytics, and AI optimization to create customer-centric campaigns with customized messaging.

