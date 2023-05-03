Best Sunscreens for Happy Summer Skin

Inspired by ancient solutions made in the kitchens of our moms & grandmoms, Nat Habit

1. OTT Skyncare

Introducing the ultimate Game Changer - The OTT Skyncare Sunny Shield SPF Drops SPF 30+, a unique 3 in 1 formulation that acts as a serum, moisturizer and photostable sunscreen. This dermatologically tested formulation shortens your morning routine by replacing three products with just one bottle. This lightweight nourishing formula is clinically proven to provide 24 hr hydration, broad-spectrum sun protection from UVA And UVB rays & is perfect for acne-prone and sensitive skin types. It is enriched with antioxidant rich sunflower extract which provides natural UV protection, ultra hydrating Hyaluronic Acid which is anti-aging; Purslane and Cica which are calming and soothing to the skin. Unlike traditional sunscreens, Sunny Shield Sundrops is photostable, meaning that its ingredients do not deteriorate with sun exposure, hence providing longer sun protection. This multitasking product also works as a primer, helping you achieve a flawless makeup base. It also protects the skin from blue light damage, ensuring a healthy and youthful complexion. With Sunny Shield Sundrops SPF 30+, enjoy a simplified, nourishing, and effective skincare routine.

Buy it- https://ottskyncare.com/products/invisible-finish-sunscreen-drops-spf-30-with-sunflowers-purslane

2. Nat Habit

Inspired by ancient solutions made in the kitchens of our moms & grandmoms, Nat Habit

brings to you freshly made, 100% natural beauty & wellness products. Aspiring to make

natural living a HABIT, bit by bit! All their products are prepared FRESH in the ayurvedic

kitchens with whole grains, grams, milk, yogurt, fruits, flowers, etc. with zero chemicals &

zero preservatives. Holding true to their values, is their Fresh Whipped all-day Malai, a face moisturiser cum sun protector. Whipped with raw milk & washed desi ghee, the malai goes through a 4-Step Ayurvedic preparation to arrive at a super activated face rejuvenator. It sincerely takes care of skins minutest demands by ensuring 7-layer derma penetration of nourishment. It is very light & fluffy, just apt for Indian summers. It is a Malai, not a cream - crafted for different needs of different ages while meeting climate & weather demands. Treat yourself to 100% natural, chemical free skincare with Nat Habit!

Buy it- https://nathabit.in/collections/face-malai

3. Lisen +ve Skin Sciences

LISÉN's Soothing Shade sunscreen is perfect for those with oily, acne-prone skin who want superior sun protection without the risk of breakouts. Its non-comedogenic formula absorbs quickly and leaves no residue, making it suitable for daily use. The Anti-Pore Dex Complex is a patented ingredient that offers comprehensive pore care by keeping pores unclogged and regulating sebum production, reducing the chances of breakouts and blackheads. This sunscreen is made in globally

acclaimed of South Korea and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Overall,

Soothing Shade is an excellent solution for those who want to protect their skin from harmful UV

rays as it has SPF 50+ PA+++ while maintaining its health and appearance.

Buy it- https://www.lisenskincare.com/products/soothing-shade

4. Deyga Organics

Everyday Deyga. Everyday beautiful. A natural take on beauty, at Deyga they believe in organic care for the body. A fusion of nature and goodness, they combine every particle by hand and bring to you an immersive experience of oneness with the earth. Their craftsmen celebrate raw, natural and organic beauty in every product they chisel. When enriching oils play with nurturing ingredients, high performing anti-oxidants fuse with naturally occurring vitamins, purity meets wisdom, and you choose Deyga, a world of gentle, natural, and ethical love is born. The light & non-greasy formula protects against UVA and UVB rays by blowing kisses of sun protection all over your skin! BOOM! It's time to have fun in the SUN.

Buy it- https://deyga.in/collections/sunscreen

5. Kosmoderma Research Centre

Kosmoderma Photo Protect Sunscreen Gel SPF 40- Skin needs protection from UV radiation of sun. Sun exposure can cause hyperpigmentation and premature ageing. Kosmoderma Photo Protect SPF 40 PA+++ with UVA/UVB protection & Blue light Protection daily use sunscreen is a light and easy-to-use formula. Suitable for all skin types and is non-oily and non- sticky. Sunscreen gel offers a broad spectrum of protection from UV and blue light. The gel forms a thick layer of sun protection and stays on for a long time. A non-comedogenic product which is light, clean and ensures a matte effect. Vitamin C antioxidant in the gel allows skin time to heal and repair free radical damage.

Buy it- https://shop.kosmoderma.com/product/photo-protect-sunscreen-gel/

6. Malibu

Summer is setting in, and K.O.W Skin has brought UK's Favourite SPF Range, Malibu Sun, to India. Introducing Malibu SPF 50 Clear Spray. This innovative sunscreen is a mix of 4 skin-loving SPF Screens, providing long- lasting protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its clear formula creates transparent protection layer on the skin. The spray bottle makes it easy to apply & reapply. This water and sweat-resistant formula are a must-have for every season, for the beach, hiking, sportspersons, and anyone who loves outdoor activities. Remember to reapply the same every 2-3 hours when out in the Sun and every 4-6 hours when indoors. So, do not risk your skin's health; choose Malibu SPF 50 Clear Spray for unbeatable sun protection.

Available on all major e-commerce portals and www.kowskin.com

7. Inatur

According to Ayurveda taking care of our skin is a combination of Nutrition and defense. We must feed and clean our skin and protect it from the harmful effects of the environment such as pollution, UVA/UVB rays, etc. That breakdown the natural supply of collagen and elastin. Kumkumadi SPF -30 contains organic UVA and UVB absorbers along with herbs and essential oils such as Saffron oil, Sandalwood, Vetiver, Sesame oil, Turmeric extracts, Rose oil, Manjishtha, Almond oil, etc...

It helps to control pigmentation, blemishes, tanning, acne, premature aging, and dark spots to visibly enhance the skin tone, improve the skin texture and fight signs of aging. The formulation is non-greasy and suits all skin types including sensitive and oily skin. It is equally beneficial for both men and women.

Buy it- https://inatur.in/products/kumkumadi-sun-protection-lotion-spf-30

8. Nuske Care

Sun Armour Sunscreen - the ultimate solution for those who prioritise high- quality, organic sun protection. Their product is handmade with care to offer you superior defence against the damaging effects of the sun. With Broad-spectrum SPF 50++ provides 360° protection against UVA and UVB rays. The finest natural oils and butters used to make the product ensure that your skin stays nourished and moisturised while remaining protected. Their waterproof formula shields your skin even during water activities, be it relaxed swimming or fun beach times! The organic formula is created to leave no white cast, ensuring you can step out with confidence and a radiant glow. Each batch is handcrafted with care to provide you with a product that exceeds your expectations. Experience the ultimate in sun protection with Sun Armour Sunscreen. Order now to

experience the best!

Buy it- https://www.instagram.com/nuskecare/?hl=en

9. moha

Introducing moha: Sunscreen Spray - the ultimate solution for effortless and effective sun

protection. With its SPF 50 PA +++ protection and broad-spectrum UVA and UVB fighting

properties, this product is the perfect way to shield your skin from the harmful effects of the

sun on your skin. Their sunscreen spray boasts an 80-minute water-resistant formula, making it perfect for long days spent at the beach or poolside. Its easy application and convenient spray bottle make it a breeze to apply, and its non-greasy and lightweight formula ensures that you will not feel

weighed down or sticky. This also is dermatologically tested for sensitive skin and found to be

safe and non-irritant. With no white cast, this sunscreen spray provides seamless coverage and prevents sunburn and early skin ageing caused by the sun. Plus, with its silicone and paraben-free formula, non-comedogenic ingredients, and reef-friendly and cruelty-free status, you can rest assured that you are using a product that is both safe and sustainable.