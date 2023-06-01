Beyond Petra: Discovering Jordan's Hidden Gems

From ancient ruins to magical landscapes, explore lesser-known but fascinating hidden gems in Jordan.

If someone asked you what comes to mind when you hear the word Jordan, you’d most likely think of Petra first. This famous archaeological site is the most-visited tourist attraction in the entire country, with more than 1.1 million visitors in 2019.

However, there’s so much more to Jordan than just Petra! Beyond this iconic destination lies a trove of hidden gems just waiting to be discovered, from stunning desert scenery to vibrant cities, ancient ruins, captivating cultural attractions, and much more.

In this article, we'll go off the beaten path to discover some of Jordan's lesser-known yet equally charming sights, giving us a glimpse into the diverse and rich culture of this wonderful country.

Explore the Ancient City of Jerash

Get ready to travel back in time to the Roman Empire when you visit the ancient city of Jerash! Thanks to its status as the best-preserved Roman ruin (outside of Italy), Jerash is an absolute must-see destination for all history buffs.

Immerse yourself in the fascinating sights and sounds of ancient times as you explore the immaculate ruins of Jerash. Interestingly, this remarkable feat of preservation was due to the ruins being hidden under the desert sands for centuries, allowing them to be frozen in time until they were rediscovered in the early 1800s.

Take a stroll through the city's ancient streets and marvel at the temples, squares, hippodrome, and other remarkable buildings of the Roman era. Don't forget to stop by the on-site archaeological museum to gain a deeper appreciation for the rich history of Jerash.

To make your experience even more unforgettable, be sure to stick around to witness thrilling gladiator fight reenactments and chariot races, which happen twice daily.

Visit the Ajloun Castle

Ajloun Castle has not yet become particularly popular among tourists, but this does not make it any less interesting — in fact, it’s quite the hidden gem!

Located on the top of a mountain far from the bustle of big cities, the castle’s walls and towers offer a stunning view of the surrounding Jordan Valley and beyond. Visitors have access to most parts of the castle, including the main entrance, courtyard, mosque (one of the oldest in the country!), and numerous walkways. There is also a museum on the site, displaying various artifacts and exhibits related to the castle's history and the region's culture.

See Wildlife at the Dana Biosphere Reserve

Nature lovers should head to the Dana Biosphere Reserve, one of the most beautiful natural landscapes in Jordan. Here, you'll find stunning scenery that combines the flora of several continents — comprising 300+ square kilometers, no wonder it’s Jordan’s largest natural reserve!

The reserve is also home to a variety of rare animals , such as the Sand Cat, Lesser Kestrel, and Ibex, which can only be found in certain regions of the Middle East.

Travelers can easily explore the reserve on foot or by car. Walk along specially prepared hiking trails, or drive on specific roads and stop at the observation platforms, where you can enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding canyons and mountains.

Experience the Wadi Rum Desert

Get ready to embark on a truly out-of-this-world adventure in the breathtaking Wadi Rum desert! You'll be transported to what feels like another planet as you take in local landscapes like gorges, mountains, plains, and red sands that look like they were taken from Mars. It’s no surprise that scenes from the famous movie "The Martian" was filmed in Wadi Rum !

The desert can be explored in many ways, including on foot, by camel, or via a jeep tour. Travelers interested in the Bedouin culture (or just want to experience a unique ‘hotel’) can stay overnight in one of the Bedouin camps and learn more about their customs and traditions, try local dishes, and enjoy a desert night away from civilization.

Enjoy a Seaside Holiday in Aqaba

After a fun journey through the hot desert, it's time to cool off in the Red Sea!

Enter Aqaba, Jordan's picturesque seaport and resort on the Red Sea, where the sun-kissed sandy beaches invite you to relax and soak up the warm sun. Aqaba’s claim to fame is its rich underwater world , making it a haven for divers from around the world. If you're new to diving, no worries, as you can learn to dive with experienced instructors who will guide you through picturesque reefs and an array of marine life.

Otherwise, there are plenty of other fun things to do in Aqaba, including visiting the Aqaba Castle, trying the local dishes at one of the seaside restaurants, shopping at the local souk (market), or simply lying around on the beach.