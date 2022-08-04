Beyond The Joke: Community-backed Meme Coins May Soon See Change In Fundamentals

Meme coins, as we like to call them, are cryptocurrencies inspired by memes. The Dogecoin (DOGE) was the first meme coin, created as a mockery of the Shiba Inu dog. The difficulty now is to change perceptions or to have something as entertaining as a meme deemed an amiable investment. Because cryptocurrency is impacted by community-driven traders and social media trends, it is critical that viewers grasp the basics of meme coins.

One distinguishing feature of meme coins is a potentially infinite supply. Currently, the market reports a total quantity of 1 quadrillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens and over 100 billion DOGE tokens in circulation (thus no maximum supply). Remarkably, one can purchase a large number of meme coin tokens for just a dollar, which explains their cheap costs and why they appear to be a more inexpensive investment than other cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum Whales Increase Their Meme Coin Holdings

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the market’s second most prominent meme coin, has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies held by Ethereum whales. Recent reports show that SHIB is now the second-largest holding after Ether.

Despite having dropped 90% of its value during the bear market, Shiba Inu remains the coin of choice for Ethereum whales. During the crypto crash, whales added billions of additional SHIB tokens to their accounts.

The source of this newfound interest in SHIB may be Shiba Inu’s exploration into the Metaverse. Recently, Shiba Inu developers released updates on their metaverse and GameFi projects. With the recent release of the SHIB Burn Visa card, its metaverse domain, and the launching of the Shiba Inu crypto trading platform, the coin has established itself as one of the market's top cryptocurrencies.

Shiba Inu’s efforts to become more than just a meme coin with no real-life applications have been widely acknowledged among crypto analysts. Meme coins have long been deemed as unreliable investments because of their lack of utility and use cases. This is starting to change with many new projects aiming to transform the meme coin fundamentals and introduce improved real-world applications.

Mehracki (MKI) To Shake Up The Meme Coin Sector

Mehracki (MKI) is a meme cryptocurrency developed on the Solana (SOL) network, which is known for its fast transaction rates and low costs. This community-driven coin will allow its token holders to vote on the platform’s future via its Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO). The Mehracki ecosystem provides users with a plethora of services and perks. It includes yield farming, an NFT marketplace, competitive staking incentives, and practical use cases are among them.

While Mehracki (MKI) is a meme cryptocurrency in principle, the main distinguishing element that sets it apart from other ventures is that it has a team dedicated to educating cryptocurrency enthusiasts. This educational platform will spread awareness about cryptocurrency and help people make better-informed decisions.

Additionally, Mehracki aims to become an established cryptocurrency in the travel and tourism industry, where its use cases can be applied to real-life situations. Utilising the Mehracki ecosystem’s features, tourism and hospitality companies can create NFTs that can be acquired in exchange for priority reservations and discounts. The money made by these NFTs might be utilised for company or tourist attraction upgrades. Both the hotel industry and the customers may experience gains in this manner.

To learn more about the Mehracki project, check out this news article.

Mehracki (MKI)

Presale: https://buy.mehracki.io/register

Website: http://mehracki.io