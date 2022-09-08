Blockonnect Cryptocurrency To Provide Autonomy And 10x Profits Like Decentraland And Filecoin

A network of peer-to-peer nodes connected by Blockchain technology allows for tracking public transactional records (also known as "blocks") across numerous databases.

This type of storage is frequently referred to as a "digital ledger." Many businesses are already experimenting with blockchain, using its brilliant novelty to solve long-standing problems.

Blockchain is opening up new avenues of opportunity, delivering solutions to fraud systems, and gaining traction in traceability.

The usage of blockchain technology has the potential to increase transparency in local and regional organizations while simultaneously safeguarding sensitive data privacy.

Several cryptocurrency platforms are now in use for trading and exchanging different cryptocurrencies. However, a close investigation and continual users have shown that these traders face major difficulties.

These difficulties can be an insecure platform, low-quality customer service, and awful and inept technical design. In this article, we’ll be discussing how Blockonnect technical aims to solve these problems.

About Blockonnect Technical (BCON)

Blockonnect (BCON) Technical is a cryptocurrency initiative that seeks to give users more control over their money, identity, and records. Users could be given the ability to conduct secure transactions on their decentralized network by the company using its community. The company's virtual asset management services enable users to manage and compile their interests in one place completely.

Blockonnect Technical is revolutionizing decentralized asset management and record keeping.

The project would also have an NFT marketplace where users could purchase and sell digital tokens in a user-friendly setting. To stabilize the asset’s fee, additional Blockonnect tokens would be burned. Holders of Blockonnect tokens (BCON) can also stake them to benefit from incentives and protect the community. The Blockonnect wallet can speed up community transactions and maximize applications.

Blockonnect Technical (BCON) Roadmap

Phase I: Idea Generation

The project's conception and development are the primary concerns during this stage. Team members will examine competitors' faults and defects and propose remedies.

Phase II: Website Development

The platform’s website and ecosystem will be launched in this phase.

Phase III: Marketing

Because of the increased scarcity, more individuals buying a token means a higher price. Hence, the stage will focus on reaching more prospective users.

Phase IV: Public Launch

The project's formal launch is the focus of this phase.

Decentraland (MANA) Token: The Popular Metaverse Token

A decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) oversees the smart contracts that make up the Decentraland platform and manages Decentraland (MANA). Members of the Decentraland community can suggest and decide on policies impacting the platform, the distribution of MANA tokens, and even those sitting on the Security Council.

In addition to other products and services on the cryptocurrency market, the MANA token can be used to purchase virtual land in Decentraland.

Filecoin (FIL) Token and its Storage Feature

Filecoin (FIL) is an open-source cryptocurrency platform established in 2017 by Filecoin Labs and functions as a blockchain-based platform for digital storage and data retrieval. The Filecoin network’s native cryptocurrency is called FIL. The Filecoin network enables anyone to host, view, and store digital data while allowing users to pay for these services with FIL tokens. There are more than 200 million FIL tokens in use right now.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

