Bombay Gourmet Market, Now open at IC Colony, Borivali West

Bombay Gourmet Market, your neighbourhood convenience store, is now open at IC Colony, Borivali West.

Bombay Gourmet Market Store

Upon entering this cute & cosy store, we stumbled upon the large range of Korean instant Noodles, from Creamy Carbonara to Hot Pepper Jijang, from Black bean to 3X Spicy, from Quadro cheese to Spicy Shrimp.

The list of Korean gourmet foods does not end here; authentic Korean sauces like Korean BBQ, Gochujang and buldok are rare in Mumbai. You can also buy your favourite BTS hot or cold brew coffee from here. For the Health freaks, Bombay Gourmet Market offers a variety of Healthy & No-Sugar Cookies, Chocolates, Baked Snacks, Zero Sugar Beverages & Desserts.

Coming to finer foods, one can spoil themselves with Hunter Chips, and Black Truffles Kettle cooked Chips, Merba Soft Cookies, Nomad Foods range of Bacon, Bourbon & Prawn relishes to Lilly Aunty's Mangalorean Ghee Roast masala's. Finding it all in one small cosy shop, you can make Sushi at home as we saw an array of Japanese gourmet foods like Sushi Nori sheets, Pickled Ginger, Wasabi, Sushi Rice, Frozen Salmon and even Sushi mats to roll.

For Mexican, find canned Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce, whole Black Beans to European Pantry essentials like all Italian tomato pastes, Pizza flour, Gnocchi and even Blue Cheese. To bring Nostalgia to the '90s, this superstore has got it right! From Phantom sweet Cigarettes, Rola Cola Candies, Poppins, Uncle Chips and many more that will surely take you back in time.

What amazed us most was the abundant variety of foods, all over the world, available under one roof. Akshay Kumar, Founder of Bombay Gourmet Market, says, "Having carefully selected Quality products from various parts of India & the World is our strategy, and my focus lies in continuously providing the best food products to our customers; in their neighbourhood."

Bombay Gourmet Market is located at 30 Royal Tower, next to the corporation bank, IC Colony, Borivali West, Mumbai and Evershine Nagar, Malad West

