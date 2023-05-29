Brand Empower’s Global Excellence Awards 2023 Celebrates Exemplary Corporate Achievements

The GEA2023 Awards received an overwhelming response, with over 75,000 nominations received from across the world.

Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh (Founder & CEO, Brand Empower) extended a warm welcome to the esteemed Chief Guest “Mrs Madhuri Dixit Nene” at GEA 2023

Brand Empower , a leading market research, PR & Branding company, successfully hosted the 4th edition of the Global Excellence Awards “GEA2023” in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd (Awarded Best Web Development , Digital Marketing & Branding Company in India ) on the 7th May, 2023 in Mumbai. Under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower, the GEA2023 brought together a distinguished gathering of entrepreneurs, businessmen, and artists from the entertainment industry around the globe. This prestigious corporate award event aimed to honor the remarkable accomplishments of entrepreneurs and organizations across various industries, setting new standards for excellence and bringing together distinguished personalities, industry leaders, and influential figures under one roof.

The evening witnessed the presence of the evergreen Bollywood diva, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, who graced the event as the esteemed Chief Guest. Her elegance and charisma added a touch of star power to the occasion, captivating the audience with her inspiring presence. Her impeccable contributions to the entertainment industry and her philanthropic endeavors make her a true icon of excellence. Adding to the enchantment of the evening was the esteemed Mr. Rithvik Dhanjani, widely acclaimed as the best TV host in the industry, who took on the role of the event's anchor. With his exceptional wit, Mr. Dhanjani effortlessly engaged the audience throughout the ceremony, ensuring an evening filled with laughter and entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GEA2023 Awards received an overwhelming response, with over 75,000 nominations received from across the world. The selection process involved a rigorous evaluation by an esteemed jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving candidates made it to the final list of nominees.

The event featured a wide range of award categories that encompassed diverse sectors. The Inspiring People & Leaders Awards acknowledged visionaries who have made a significant impact on society, while the Manufacturing Excellence Awards honored organizations that have excelled in the production and distribution of goods. The Service Excellence Awards recognized companies that have consistently provided outstanding customer service, and the Education Excellence Awards celebrated institutions and individuals dedicated to shaping the minds of the future generation.

Additionally, the Spiritual Excellence Awards recognized those who have made notable contributions in the spiritual and philosophical realms. The Art & Entertainment Excellence Awards celebrated the achievements of talented artists in the fields of TV, OTT, and cinema, with over 25 artists from the industry being recognized for their outstanding work. The Healthcare Excellence Awards acknowledged exceptional contributions in the healthcare industry, and the Beauty & Wellness Excellence Awards celebrated individuals and organizations promoting wellness and self-care. Last but not least, the Business Excellence Awards honored enterprises that have demonstrated exceptional performance and growth.

The Global Excellence Awards 2023 recognized and honored the exceptional talents from the realms of TV, OTT, and Cinema as well. Among the recipients of this esteemed recognition were the renowned actors, visionary directors, and brilliant social media personalities who have left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Among the illustrious winners were Aparshakti Khurana, Sikandar Kher, Rajan Shahi, Prajakta Koli, Ishwak Singh, Krishna Shroff, Jim Sarbh, Karanvir Sharma, Tridha Choudhury, Shiv Thakare, Ankita Lokhande & Vikas Jain, Yashraj Mukhate, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Siddharth Nigam, Karan Tacker, Barkha Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Shivangi Joshi, and Niharika NM. Each of these artists captivated audiences with their mesmerizing performances, pushing the boundaries of their craft and leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Their dedication, versatility, and artistic brilliance set them apart, making them worthy recipients of the prestigious GEA2023 Awards.

During the event, Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower, expressed his appreciation to all the participants and emphasized the importance of recognizing and valuing excellence in today's highly competitive world. He conveyed that Brand Empower's GEA2023 Awards provide a platform for honoring exceptional entrepreneurs and organizations who have set remarkable standards in their respective fields and positively influenced the business landscape. Their unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence serve as a source of inspiration for everyone to strive for greatness. Furthermore, he highlighted that by acknowledging and appreciating excellence, we instill a sense of ambition in future generations, encouraging them to dream big and accomplish their aspirations. He concluded by congratulating all the winners and nominees for their outstanding contributions.

The Global Excellence Awards 2023 proved to be a resounding success, showcasing the best of talent and innovation across industries. The event concluded on a high note, leaving attendees inspired and motivated to strive for excellence in their respective endeavors. Brand Empower remains committed to fostering a culture of excellence and will continue to recognize and honor individuals and organizations who drive positive change in their respective domains.