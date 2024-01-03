Cakeology 2024: Prachi Dhabal Deb, World Record Cake Artist, Takes Center Stage as Head Judge

Prachi Dhabal Deb, a familiar face in the Cakeology family, has been a part of the judging panel since the show's inception.

Cakeology, India's premier cake show that has been enchanting dessert enthusiasts since its establishment in 2016, is set to unfold its confectionery extravaganza in Bengaluru from January 19th to 21st, 2024. This sweet spectacle, known for captivating cake enthusiasts nationwide, gained international acclaim by winning the Best Cake Show award at the Cake Masters Awards in Birmingham in 2022.

Stepping into the limelight for the upcoming Cakeology show is Pune-based Prachi Dhabal Deb, who will serve as the Head Judge alongside Rhianydd Webb from the United Kingdom, overseeing shows not only in Bengaluru but also in Mumbai and other cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing her gratitude, Prachi shared, "It is an immense honor to be the Head Judge for Cakeology. The show has been an integral part of the Cake Industry in India and has provided the much-needed platform for all the cake artists here."

Prachi Dhabal Deb, a familiar face in the Cakeology family, has been a part of the judging panel since the show's inception. Her journey in the world of cake artistry is truly extraordinary, starting from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, and leading her to Dehradun, Uttarakhand, for schooling and Kolkata for college.

Beyond her judging duties, Prachi's expertise in cake decoration is globally recognized. She holds three world records certified by the World Book of Records, London. These records include a remarkable 100 kg cake structure inspired by the Milan Cathedral, achieving the most vegan royal icing structures, and an awe-inspiring 200 kg edible structure of an Indian-inspired palace created with vegan royal icing.

Not just a maestro in the art of cakes, Prachi seamlessly combines her passion for confectionery with a commitment to a vegan lifestyle, showcasing limitless possibilities within this niche.

Residing in Rahatani, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Prachi emerges not just as a cake artist but as a true ambassador of creativity and innovation in the culinary arts. Her appointment as Head Judge at Cakeology not only highlights her exceptional skills but also the recognition she has garnered within the global cake community.

As Cakeology prepares for its next edition, all eyes are on Prachi Dhabal Deb—a true visionary and inspiration in the world of cake artistry, ready to elevate the sweet spectacle to new heights. Get ready for a delectable journey into the world of cakes, where Prachi's expertise promises to add an extra layer of sweetness to the experience.