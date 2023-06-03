Breaking News
Celebrate The Spirit Of MADEIRA CARNIVAL At 1BHK, Vashi Curated By Sara Arfeen Khan And Naina Mansukhani

Updated on: 03 June,2023 08:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
1BHK Restaurant in Vashi becomes the most talked about restaurant in Mumbai.

An evening full of beautiful indulgence, vibrancy, passion, incredible food, endless fun and entertainment saw the presence of a crème de la crème crowd comprising Simple Kaul, Sudesh Shankar, Manish Talreja, Dayanand Shetty, Puja Banerjee, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ravi Dubey, Rohit K. Verma, Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu, Tannaz Irani, Shweta Khanduri, Anupama Verma, Jennifer Mayani, Mala Mansukhani, Amit Mansukhani, Sapna Mansukhani, Munisha Khatwani, Smriti Khanna, Nausheen Ali Sardar, Manali Jagtap, Khalid Siddiqui, Yuvik Abrol, Imran Khan, Ritcha Verma, Krishna Bharadwaj, Kashish Rajput, Pooja Verma, Anjali Deshmukh, Radhika Gandhi, Manini Mishra, Jyoti Saxena, Nisha Harale, Hansa Singh & many more.


Address- 1BHK, Platinum Techno Park, Sector 30, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 400703


1BHK, Vashi is a Portuguese restaurant that has been known for its great food, but on the 19th of May, the restaurant was taken to another level by the creation of an experience that is going to be a tough one to beat.


An exclusive and themed event brought the spirit of Portugal to Vashi in the most unforgettable way. Actor and Influencer Sara Arfeen Khan and Naina Mansukhani curated the most vibrant theme for the restaurant called the “Madeira Carnival”. Inspiration was taken from the island of Madeira in Portugal, which is a vibrant, passionate and spirited celebration of great indulgence that takes place in Portugal every year.

This spirit was captured and brought to light in 1BHK, from the European dancers to the fire-breathing bartenders, the dress code, the decor, and the menu. Every detail was exquisite and made you feel like you were in the Carnival parade. The guests were all VIPs, and the event absolutely sparkled.

Sara Arfeen Khan says "It was a lovely evening surrounded by family & close friends. 1BHK is a stunning & cozy place to indulge in a delicious meal inspired by Portuguese, Goan and French elements."

Naina Mansukhani says "At 1BHK, guests not only walk in for good food, the place also lifts your mood. It was an amazing evening with great food, great drinks & great company."

