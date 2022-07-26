College Vidya Compare Feature Helping Thousands of Students Get The Right Online University

Online education in India is now more accessible and easier but is finding the right online university easy as well? 80% of students still struggle to choose an online university as there is too much information on the internet BUT College Vidya may be the one-stop solution they need right now.

Post the Covid-19 pandemic, India has seen a surge in online education as it has proved beneficial by reaching a larger audience with quality education which is much more affordable. Even the top 1% universities in India have started offering online courses.

However, there is not much information about these online courses out there as online education is new and still in the developing stages.

More than 8 lac students in the last 3 months have faced the hassle of finding the right online university offering valid online degrees and not to forget, without getting duped by frauds and scams!

Yet, there is still a lot of confusion among students regarding online and distance education.

Can I pursue degree courses in the online mode? If yes, then, is the online degree received valid or not? What if the online college is a fraud? What all colleges offer online courses and distance courses? Which college is better for a particular course? Is the online college government approved or not? What is the difference between online mode and distance mode? What are the degree courses that are available in the online mode? What will be the pedagogy in the online mode? Is online education good or not?

And so many more questions and confusions!

College Vidya is an ed-tech platform that came up as a single-stop solution to all of these confusions and questions surrounding online and distance education in India.

College Vidya has its own one-of-a-kind “Compare” feature which allows students to compare 50+ approved online colleges in just 2 minutes for a particular course.

Insane, right? Here’s how it works-

You first choose the course that you wish to pursue in the online mode, for instance, an online MBA program , and then answer a few questions that lets the portal understand your needs like your budget, time constraints, etc. and then within 2 minutes, College Vidya compares more than 50 approved online universities and gives you a concise, customised list of universities to choose from.

In the last 3 months, more than 7 lac students have visited College Vidya, with Maharashtra being the state with the highest number of users. Over 1 lac students from Maharashtra have trusted College Vidya with their queries regarding online and distance education.

However, the “Compare” feature is not the sole reason for students to use the services of College Vidya. There is a lot more that the website offers as their aim is to spread awareness and knowledge that is less known to people regarding online and distance education.

What Does College Vidya Website Offer?

Comparison of 50+ online universities (only government approved)

Details of 200+ online courses (UG, PG, Diploma, Certificate)

Details of approved Study Abroad Courses and Foreign Universities

Free unbiased Counselling by certified counsellors (text/audio/video consultation)

Career guidance support by expert education mentors

Apply directly to university using the “Proceed to University” option

College Vidya offers free counselling to anyone who wishes to know about online universities and courses in India. Users can connect with India’s top counsellors for guidance through text/audio/video consultations.

Counsellors At College Vidya

The counsellors at College Vidya are certified education mentors with PG Diploma certificates in counselling from top universities in India.

Along with qualifications, they also go through rigorous training before starting out as Counsellors.

The College Vidya counsellors are available for sessions on all 7 days of the week from 9:30 am to 7 pm.

You can either connect with them via text or on call and even through face-to-face video counselling for an even more enhanced experience.

Another very good feature that the website offers is that the students can directly apply to the university they choose right after comparing using the “Proceed to University” tab. This is a really helpful feature as it helps students avoid the hassle of looking for the right university website among so many fake websites as such websites are prone to scams and frauds.

However, the best part which makes College Vidya distinct is that it offers assistance to the students not just in taking admission to a university but also post the admission until the students get their degrees.

A common and a major problem faced by students in online and distance education is that they are usually unable to connect with the college authorities and administration when they face issues. This is where College Vidya helps its students.

Students taking admission through College Vidya have the advantage of assistance throughout their college journey until they get their degrees. In case they face any sort of issues, they can be rest assured as College Vidya helps them connect with the university without fail and in no time. Additionally, the students can connect with the counsellors at any time for not just course/university related queries but also to get guidance on future career paths. Also, College Vidya is only an information portal that does not accept any payment on behalf of the university, so you can use the website freely without any hesitation.

College Vidya has also recently launched their Verify Portal which is a feature that tells you whether or not a university has the right approvals from the Govt. of India or not. All online universities in India must have UGC-DEB approval to be able to deliver online courses. You can verify any university in India whether Offline, Online, or Distance, using this portal.

Final Thoughts

With all that being said, it can be concluded that College Vidya does offer great services to its users especially when they do not even charge for any of the services they offer, whether counselling sessions, comparing, or applying to universities. Students looking for colleges for online and distance education must visit College Vidya and get admission in an authentic university that is best for them!