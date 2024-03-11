Countdown Begins: 4 Days Until Creators United 2024 - Asia’s Exclusive Creator Festival

Creators United 2024, organized by Mad Influence in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra, is set to take place on March 15th at NESCO, Mumbai.

With just 4 days left until Creators United 2024, the excitement is building as fans eagerly anticipate the gathering of Asia’s most prominent creators and influencers. Leading the event is Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan, whose undeniable charisma is sure to electrify the audience. Hosting the prestigious Creators United Awards Gala Night will be the talented Aparshakti Khurana.

Joining the bandwagon are a diverse array of creators and influencers, including Technical Guruji, Scout OP, Nikhil Mumbaiker, Jannat Zubair, Sakshi Sindwani, Saurav Joshi, Harshita Gupta, Aakash Gupta, and many more. Creators United 2024 promises to deliver an exciting lineup that will captivate audiences and showcase the best of Asia’s creative talent. Fans can stay tuned to their favorite creators' Instagram handles for all major announcements!

In response to the overwhelming demand and fervent requests from fans, Creators United has decided to announce the availability of tickets at BookMyShow. Now, even fans can attend the glamorous Creators United Awards Gala night, ensuring that no one misses out on the action and excitement of this exclusive event.

This exclusive event will convene over 1000 influencers, along with brands, agencies, and industry experts. Attendees can anticipate a diverse lineup of interactive sessions, workshops, and live performances, fostering creation, collaboration, and celebration.

Gautam Madhavan, CEO and Founder of Mad Influence, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, stating, "Creators United 2024 is more than just a festival; it's a celebration of creativity and collaboration. We're thrilled to bring together such an incredible lineup of creators and influencers, and we can't wait to see the magic they'll create on stage. This year's festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before, and we're proud to be a part of it."

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this unforgettable experience! Secure your tickets now on BookMyShow and join us at Creators United 2024 for a day filled with creativity, inspiration, and entertainment.