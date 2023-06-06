Crypto Analyst Foresees Bitcoin and Tradecurve Bull Run

James Mullarney, the popular crypto analyst behind the YouTube channel “InvestAnswers” has predicted that Bitcoin could be coming to the end of its consolidation phase. Mullery foresees a bonkers bull run for Bitcoin if two major indicators intersect.

The first quarter of 2023 was very bullish for Bitcoin, with the number one cryptocurrency gaining 72.4% quarter-over-quarter. Things changed in the second quarter as Bitcoin experienced a shart retracement, followed by weeks of consolidation.

However, a popular crypto analyst has predicted an end to sideways trading. The analyst says he foresees a ‘bonkers’ bull run for Bitcoin and Tradecurve which is fast gaining popularity among investors in the crypto space.

Crypto Analyst James Mullarney Forcess Bonkers Bitcoin Bull Run

The crypto analyst explains that Bitcoin could form a “golden cross” if the 50-week moving average (MA) crosses above the long-term 200-week moving average (MA). A golden cross is a bullish signal that is often followed by a long-term sustained bull run. The forecast confirms reports from other analysts that Bitcoin could be in the early phase of its next major bull market.

According to Mullarney, Bitcoin could form the golden cross in August this year and mark the start of a bonkers bull run that could last several months. The crypto analyst also gave his bullish prediction about the emerging DeFi project, Tradecurve.

Tradecurve Could Lead the Next Bull Market

While Bitcoin has been primed for a bonkers bull run, the analyst has predicted that Tradecurve could lead the entire crypto market in gains during the bull cycle. The belief in the market potential of Tradecurve is rooted in the trading platform which could revolutionize the cryptocurrency exchange space by introducing derivative trading of global financial instruments with crypto.

Exchange platforms like Binance and Coinbase offer derivatives in the form of crypto options and futures, but Tradecurve will expand that to include instruments from the traditional financial market. Supporting derivatives of traditional financial instruments allows Tradecurve to tap into one of the biggest global markets, with a notional value of over $632 trillion according to the Bank for International Settlements.

Operating in a market of this magnitude gives Tradecurve the potential to match or even surpass the liquidity of Bitcoin as the market share of the trading platform grows. The high liquidity means better chances of price rise for Tradecurve as well as stability. On this prospect, the crypto analyst has predicted that the price of Tradecurve (TCRV) will outperform the entire crypto market during the next bull cycle.

There is a forecasted price surge for Tradecurve of 50x while in presale and up to 100x when the trading platform launches. Tradecurve currently trades at $0.015 and a 100x price jump could see the token sell at $1.5 and enter the top 100 cryptos ranked by market cap before the end of 2023. Smart investors are getting into Tradecurve early and have bought millions of TCRV tokens.

