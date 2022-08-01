Deepak Jangir, The Eminent Architect's Journey To Entrepreneurial Success.

Eminent Architect, Deepak Jangir's journey to Entrepreneurial success has always been an inspiration. From establishing his company named DUJ Arch in the year 2017 to becoming one of the leading tycoons in the field of Architecture & Design, Deepak has surely come a lot.

Reportedly, Architecture has never been his first choice. While deciding to take up engineering, Deepak realized his interest in sketching and that's when he decided to go for Architecture. He says, " Since the very beginning, design has always been something that fascinates me & I realized that if there's one thing I want to spend my life doing wholeheartedly then it has to be Architecture. " Reportedly Deepak is starting Luxury Furniture segment ( PVD coating) that every people can afford. He's also launching India’s best 3D Architectural Animated videos which start with price range of 1.5 lakh per minute.

Taking admission to Gateway College of Architecture was a wise decision since it helped him to be a step closer to his dreams. Today he has designed over 400 flats, residential buildings, commercial spaces & a 42-acre township in the heart of Sarjapur, Bangalore.

On asked about his works & achievements, Deepak said, " Over years of work & experience, I got to learn a lot about people and their mindset. Unlike people's beliefs, it is challenging to design a space that will reflect your client's personality. Each space tells you a story and to replicate exactly that is something that one can only do if he has an eye for details. "

Deepak is working his way up the ladder of success & his zest for victory clearly shows via his amazing works. There have been challenges in his life while paving his way to success. Being subjected to bullying wasn't making his days any easier however Deepak's zeal to be the best in his field kept him going. Viewing his problems as a challenge and an opportunity to grow and become a prominent personality has led him to his triumph. His experiences not only made him a successful architect but it also helped him to be an amazing person whose goal is to uplift the society with his incredible works.

It is no doubt that with the growing competition his future will be full of challenges. However, his experiential knowledge and expertise to build any space & make it look just out of your imagination is something that will keep him going in his Architectural journey against all odds.