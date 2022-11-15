Democratizing Design Thinking

Design thinking has gained popularity over the past few years. CBSE recently introduced design thinking in its curriculum. There are dozens of design thinking workshops to train workers on the topic.

There is a demand for it from students and professionals alike. Creativity and problem-solving skills are cited as critical skills for the future. We spoke with Tanvi Kanakia, a designer who is making design thinking more accessible.

At 29, she is the youngest Managing Director of User Experience and Product Design at Logical Design Solutions, a management consulting company based in the USA. She leads a team of experienced designers on multi-million dollar transformation projects. She works with senior business leaders at Fortune 500 companies to design their employee experiences.

Outside of her job, she empowers individuals to use a design-driven mindset. She co-authored Make Ideas Work - A comic-style introduction to innovation concepts. She co-designed a deck of cards called Design Nudge Cards that help creators get unstuck. She has conducted workshops for Creative Mornings and Women In Innovation to improve collaboration using visuals.

We got chatting with her to know more about these initiatives.

How did you get into the unconventional field of strategic design?

As the co-founder of The Design Grid, I had the privilege of working with many business owners early in my career. During my time here I worked on varied projects. I helped a founder establish product-market fit and a century-old business stay relevant in a new market. I saw firsthand that a design-driven approach could have a big impact on business. That's what attracted me to strategic design.

We love your Instagram page - Make Ideas Work. Tell us more about it. What inspired you to start this?

We started Make Ideas Work in 2020. Shikha Kanakia and I are both designers working in the field for the past nine years. We were delighted to see design thinking gain traction. It is our firm belief that creative problem-solving approaches can improve innovation. But, we were disappointed to find that most of the literature on the topic was filled with jargon. We thought "How can anyone, from a startup founder to an executive to a policymaker, apply these concepts in their day-to-day?" That's why we created this handy dictionary. It uses practical examples and comic-style illustrations to make these concepts more applicable.

Who is this intended for?

It's for leaders who want to encourage user-first innovation or equip their teams to tackle complex problems. This book is a great resource for educators who teach design thinking, as well as an easy read for students.

We published these on LinkedIn and then on Instagram to reach even more innovators. In a short time, we have built a community of over 4.3K+ people from all over the world. We are currently compiling these concepts into a book to reach an even broader audience.

Let's shift gears and talk about Design Nudge Cards. What are they and who are they for?

These are a deck of cards containing useful prompts or ‘nudges’ that help innovators get unstuck in their innovation journey. They're perfect for beginners and experts alike, and they make it easy to explore new ideas. Use these on your own or as a group to overcome creative blocks, align teams, or simply as a friendly guide along the way. Use these cards to find inspiration, clarity, and direction.

They are free to download and you can find a free printable copy here.

What is the best way to use these?

Each card provides a simple suggestion to help you solve a design challenge or get you back on track when you feel lost. There are cards for each stage of your innovation journey - from finding opportunities to imagining solutions and launching your product or service. Run through the deck to find a new perspective. Bring some cards to your next meeting and use them to kickstart team collaboration.

What are some of your favourite ‘nudges’?

Two that I have used most have got to be ‘Don't forget to check what's out there - who else is solving this problem? How?’ and ‘How are you measuring success? Metrics are not your only measure’

The first has helped me fast-track learning by nudging me to learn from what others have already done. The second has helped me define the success of my product/ service in more qualitative ways.

Why did you decide to create these? How did you come up with the idea?

During our time at Parsons, Cristina Robles, Abhishek Nair, and I created these. We were new to the design thinking process, and it was messy, to say the least. There is no checklist that one can follow, you have to change course often. Our professors and batchmates got us back on track when we felt stuck. So, we thought it would be a good idea to create something that others could use to do the same.

What motivates you to pursue all these projects?

Like YouTube lowered the barriers to entry for content creators, I want to make it easier for entrepreneurs and innovators to succeed. That's why I love creating tools that help people innovate better.