Develop a Love Relationship with Food, Says Nutritionist & Weight Management Specialist Somya Luhadia

Fitness is the main aspect of everyone's life, and whenever we think of getting in shape, the first thing that comes to our mind is cutting on food, sacrificing your love, or compromising on your choice. Definitely, you can do it & go on with a new yet not so happy relationship. Have you ever thought of the consequences? Have you ever thought of it this way? This will lead to stress, and an unpleasant relationship, leading you nowhere, just discontent. A relationship with food is no less than a person. It has to be treated with love & respect. You can't subject your body to hate discomfort or something!

5 things you must understand about yourself, you and your food!

Food never makes you fat. It's your habit! Food is never bad. It's your way of treating it. You are What you eat! Food Deserves Love & Respect more than anything else in this world.

Food regulates your mood & thus your life!

Somya says I can easily tell you a detailed calculation about how much to consume in terms of calories every day, using your BMR and other calculations. That will never let you build this relationship of love that we want for ourselves, it will be analytical, but without sensitivity to your feelings, so it's important to leave mathematics to build a connection with your cells which tells you when to stop!

Your Cells ( smallest units of life, and hence are often referred to as the "building blocks of life") know it all. They know how much you need, they give out signals, but you miss them because you are busy on your phones, people & external affairs.

