Doctor Yaser J. K. Alsaidi chose to volunteer in Ukraine as A Goodwill Ambassador

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Russian aggressors have destroyed or damaged over 1200 cultural heritage objects in Ukraine. – Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine .

Despite the fact that the United Nations General Assembly resolution demanded a full withdrawal of Russian forces, the International Court of Justice ordered Russia to suspend military operations and the Council of Europe expelled Russia. Many countries imposed new sanctions, which affected the economies of Russia and the world, and provided humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.

One of the Bright people who volunteer in Ukraine is Dr. Yaser Alsaidi , he is a Palestinian-Ukrainian Neurosurgeon , activist , public figure and ambassador for world health who volunteered to help people fleeing war in Ukraine.

As one of the Head Coordinators in Ukraine , Dr. Yaser Alsaidi faced a lot of challenges and difficulties to maintain the situation stable due to the state of panic and fear that people felt and still feeling and the lack of medical and humanitarian aids During this rapidly evolving humanitarian crisis.

" In the first months of the war, I slept in the medical center. Even now I sleep three hours a day... But I cheer myself up with a lot of coffee " Dr. Yaser Alsaidi says .

In the framework of helping displaced persons (IDPs) , and soldiers, Dr. Yaser cooperates with many national and international organizations such as WHO , UNICEF, The Red Cross, and The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Mediterranea saving humans.

He’s also the trusted person and the first to contact when anyone of the Hollywood celebrities like Angelina Jolie and others visit to support Ukraine.

Dr. Yaser Alsaidi is also one of the organizers of evacuation trains from the occupied cities to rescue people, he risked his own life several times to control the process directly from the front lines .

“ Every day a lot of trains from eastern Ukraine - trains full of injured people, and trains full of refugees who just wanted to flee and left everything behind , I know how it feels to lose a father, a sister , a mother … to lose your home and to see it taken from you , to be forced to leave everything behind , and I don't wish anyone would go through this “ Dr. Yaser Alsaidi said.

Thanks to these brave volunteers and such bright people like Dr. Yaser J. K. Alsaidi The Ukrainian government along with all the countries that are putting all the effort in the face of the Russian invasion till victory.

