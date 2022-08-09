Dr. Arshad bags Brands Impact National Fame Award 2022

In a glamorous award ceremony, recently held at Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka, renowned cosmetic dentist and implant specialist, Dr. Arshad was awarded as Most Promising Cosmetic Dentist of the Year by renowned Bollywood actress Malaika Arora at the first edition of the National Fame Awards 2022.

India’s top branding company Brands Impact organized the first edition of the National Fame Awards aiming to recognize the efforts and dedication of individuals and companies that have risen to fame and have nationwide supporters/ clientele, owing to their talent and contributions to various industries.

Congratulating Dr. Arshad, Amol Monga, Founder and Director of Brands Impact said “Heartiest congratulations on your big achievement. Wishing you even more success in the future!”

Amongst the awardees other prominent names included Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar (Most Loved Celebrity Couple of the Year), Erica Fernandes (Most Stylish Lead Actor on Indian Television (Female), Karan Mehra (Most Loved Lead Actor on Indian Television (Male), Roshni Bhatia (Most Popular Fashion Blogger of the Year).

Dr. Arshad, Founder and Director of WE Dental - Smile Design Studio believes the need for cosmetic dentistry has never been greater than today with people wanting their smile to be perfect. He is also a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, USA and the Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry,India.

Starting at a nascent stage, he holds more than 17 years of dental experience and has treated more than 15,000 patients and made 2500 beautiful smiles. His fine treatment procedures balanced with an unparalleled level of technical expertise and skill makes him the most sought-after dentist for both implants and cosmetic procedures.

Having completed his fellowship in cosmetic dentistry, affiliated to American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (USA), and upgraded himself with the fellowship in Aesthetic dentistry (Germany) and Masters Dental Aesthetics (USA), he has a keen ability to perform complex procedures with utmost care for his patients which makes them to be at ease.

Speaking on the spectacular achievement, Dr. Arshad said "Smiling is everyone's freedom, I as a cosmetic dentist would never fail to bring that to the fullest to all my patients. My happiness lies in their happy smile”.

Dr. Arshad’s belief to deliver precision and maintain perfection in every procedure of treating his patients reflects his relentless passion for excellence in dental aesthetics and dental implants. He blends the knowledge of science with advancement of technology and his fine skill to make results look naturally perfect.

Cosmetic dentistry has grown in popularity as a result of the younger generation’s yearning to appear their finest for tremendous possibilities and self-development and Dr. Arshad is marching towards its future and making a real contribution.

With the National Fame Award and many other accolades and achievements under his hat, Dr. Arshad is set to create a benchmark in the cosmetic dentistry field.