Dr. Charu Gupta conferred with Brands Impact National Fame Award 2022

In a glittering award ceremony, recently held at Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka Facial Aesthetician and Medical Cosmetologist, Dr. Charu Gupta was awarded as the “Leading Facial Aesthetician and PMU artist in J&K” by renowned Bollywood actress Malaika Arora at the Brands Impact National Fame Awards 2022 ceremony.

India’s top branding company Brands Impact organized the first edition of the National Fame Awards in the national capital aiming to recognize the efforts and dedication of individuals and companies that have risen to fame and have nationwide supporters/clientele, owing to their talent and contributions to various industries.

Congratulating Dr. Charu, Amol Monga, Founder and Director of Brands Impact said “It is our distinct honor to have you as our awardee, we appreciate you and all your endless work.”

Other prominent awardees included Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar (Most Loved Celebrity Couple of the Year), Erica Fernandes (Most Stylish Lead Actor on Indian Television (Female), Karan Mehra (Most Loved Lead Actor on Indian Television (Male), Roshni Bhatia (Most Popular Fashion Blogger of the Year).

Dr. Gupta is an alumnus of Himachal Pradesh University and IAAT, Sweden. She is a certified facial aesthetician, medical cosmetologist and permanent makeup artist. She was also the first person to introduce permanent makeup in the state of Jammu and Kashmir thereby bringing a new and trendsetting beauty service to the region.

A celebrity facial aesthetician with an experience of over five years, she is on top of her game in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. She not only has an influential clientele but also multiple specializations to her name like facial aesthetics, skin rejuvenation and permanent makeup. As the founder of Smiles and Faces aesthetic clinic, she routinely consults, counsels, and performs lasers, botox, fillers, non-surgical facelifts, and other aesthetic procedures.

On this spectacular achievement, Dr. Gupta said “This is really a proud moment for me. I am grateful to all of you for contemplating me for this award. It would not have been possible without the support and guidance of all my family, friends and the entire team of Smiles and Faces. I am very thankful.”

She is a cosmetology consultant & partner at Derma Aesthetics, Srinagar. Over the years she has actively promoted facial aesthetics in Jammu and Kashmir and believes in low-impact cosmetic procedures which cause minimal pain and discomfort to her clients. These non-invasive and nonsurgical treatments have now globally proven their effectiveness in helping people to feel and look their best.

In her opinion, giving back to society is the true meaning of being a doctor. For her, it is a noble profession and not just a business. She was also awarded the International Human Rights Council (IHRC) award for her Humanitarian efforts in providing her services to the underprivileged. So far, her journey has been full of triumphs and this recognition is another feather in her cap which further opens up multiple avenues.