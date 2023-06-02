Dr. Viral Desai: Why DHI is the best Hair Transplant Method

Dr. Viral Desai has performed thousands of DHI procedures with excellent results. His patients consistently praise him for his skill, attention to detail, and commitment to providing natural-looking results.

Dr. Viral Desai

Dr. Viral Desai is a leading hair transplant surgeon in Mumbai, India. He is known for his expertise in the DHI (Direct Hair Implantation) technique, which is considered to be the most advanced and natural-looking hair transplant method available.

DHI differs from other hair transplant methods in that it does not require any incisions. Instead, hair follicles are extracted from the donor area and then implanted directly into the recipient area using a special pen-like instrument. This allows for more precise placement of the follicles, resulting in a more natural-looking hairline.

If you are considering a hair transplant, Dr. Viral Desai is a highly skilled and experienced surgeon who can help you achieve the results you desire.

Here are some of the benefits of DHI hair transplantation:

1. Natural-looking results: DHI hair transplantation is a minimally invasive procedure that allows for more precise placement of the follicles, resulting in a more natural-looking hairline.

2. Faster recovery time: DHI hair transplantation is a less traumatic procedure than other hair transplantation methods, which means that patients can typically recover more quickly.

3. Less scarring: DHI hair transplantation does not require any incisions, which means that there is less risk of scarring.

4. Increased hair density: DHI hair transplantation can be used to increase hair density in areas that are thinning or balding.

If you are interested in learning more about DHI hair transplant or scheduling a consultation with Dr. Viral Desai, please visit his website at www.drviraldesai.com or call 09833807002.