Dye N Style Salon Bags Brands Impact National Fame Award 2022

Dye N Style Salon gets felicitated with the “Best Emerging Salon In Agra” award at the National Fame Awards 2022 organized by Brands Impact. The award was presented to the owner of the salon, Monika Singh by renowned Bollywood actress Malaika Arora at the dazzling ceremony recently held at Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka.

India’s top branding company, Brands Impact organized the first edition of the National Fame Awards to recognize the efforts and dedication of individuals and companies that have risen to fame and have nationwide supporters/ clientele, owing to their talent and contributions to various industries.

Other prominent awardees included Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar (Most Loved Celebrity Couple of the Year), Erica Fernandes (Most Stylish Lead Actor on Indian Television (Female), Karan Mehra (Most Loved Lead Actor on Indian Television (Male), Roshni Bhatia (Most Popular Fashion Blogger of the Year).

Dye N Style Salon situated at Madhu Nagar, Agra is backed by a strong hairstyling legacy offering head-to-toe beauty and grooming services, coupled with expert global products, all under one roof. Their team of experts provides the best services and believes that each person is unique and requires personalized attention. At the forefront of offering deluxe beauty services, Dye N Style Salon has a wide range of hair services & treatments, ultra-calming body spas and makeup services.

They pride themselves in offering nothing but the best when it comes to the quality of services as well as the products. Their vision is to be the leading customer-centric salon chain, warmly welcoming all customers for an experience that takes them on a high in terms of quality hair, beauty & skin services in a hygienic, relaxed and comfortable environment.

On receiving the award, Owner, Monika Singh said “I am truly humbled with the honor bestowed upon me by Brands Impact. The hair and beauty industry is growing at more than 30 percent a year and the growth can be attributed to the fact that we as people have become very conscious about one's looks. Visiting a high-end salon is not a luxury anymore, everyone visits a salon minimum of once a month. The market for men in this space is also growing very fast.”

Dye N Style Salon feels under oath to provide an unwinding environment with precision, detail and purpose where one can immerse themselves in peace and luxury. They promise to deliver with consummate skill and impeccable ambiance on every visit.

Their ace stylists and aestheticians work closely with professional beauty experts to create looks that perfectly complement Indian clientele. From sensational highlights to top-notch hairstyles, the best stylists at Dye N Style Salon bring all the vital knowledge and talent to the table. It is due to the best-in-class services that they have been providing to their clientele that they have bagged the National Fame Award 2022.