Entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Anil Kumar contributes significantly to society

In the entrepreneurial world, people strive toward money and fame. There are only a few individuals who try to give their fortunes back to society.

With new approaches, creativity, and dedication, aspiring entrepreneurs try to stand out from the crowd and make a successful name in the marketing industry. One such entrepreneur and man with a generous approach is Dr. Anil Kumar, CEO and Chairman of the Ankita Group of Companies that have come a long way in life. Dr. Anil Kumar is an excellent leader of the Ankita Group of Companies who trade in the international market by producing, exporting, and importing different agro, grocery, and healthcare products. He provided help to several farmers at affordable prices by selling their products worldwide. The company supplies a vast range of eatables in the market, like Lychee, rice, and foxnuts. From being brought up in a middle-class family and becoming a CEO and Chairman of a brand that reigns in the global trade market, Dr. Kumar has uncanny motivation and perseverance that led him to great heights.

Dr. Anil Kumar, an MBA (Master of Arts degree) and Doctorate of Philosophy in Management from KEISIE International University, South Korea, has engraved his name in the trading industry after a lot of struggles. Under his supervision, the Ankita Group of Companies has supremely started selling in the international markets, manufacturing, exporting, and importing goods. The company serves customers in different countries and continents of Africa and the Middle East. The Self-made millionaire, Dr. Anil Kumar, is a businessman whose story inspires many. The illuminating businessman has been delivering goods and products in the USA, Europe, Asia, etc. As a result, he was awarded the Eminent Personality of the Year Award at the Global Achievement Business/Education/Healthcare Awards 2022, organized by the Topnotch Foundation. The famous entrepreneur has been in the industry for over thirty years, and there is no suspicion that his hard work earned him such wealth. Among a few people who try to do something for the betterment of society, Dr. Anil Kumar believes in giving back what he has received.

Talking about the Ankita Group of Companies, CEO Dr. Anil Kumar said, “I feel so engaged knowing that my work is getting noticed and gaining appreciation. However, we always try to deliver our best to the customers. We promise to ensure that Ankita Group of Companies won’t stop putting effort into bringing new things to its patrons and valuable customers. We intend to keep bringing change and dominate the innovations in the Healthcare, Education, and business domain.” With the aim to take care of society, Dr. Anil Kumar has financially helped people in multiple aspects and transformed many lives. He looked after many war widows, disabled people, and retired defense professionals by providing them with conveniences to maintain a good life. He has helped numerous people financially and helped those who have been stuck away from their homes at the time of lockdown due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

To entrust and educate the women of India, he started an NGO named Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation where he helps women understand different subjects and learn skills that can provide them a stable livelihood. The renowned Dr. Anil Kumar has a list of achievements in aiding society. He also has monetarily administered more than 150 underprivileged families in Bihar during times of flood. With the vision to help everyone by lifting society, he established a school in Bareilly for children with exceptional conditions. He helped plenty of people during the Pandemic with many amenities. The satisfactory quality products and excellent services of the Ankita Group of Companies have made its name among the giants in the market. Ankita Group of Companies is emerging as one of the most trustworthy enterprises present today, and Dr. Anil Kumar is setting an incredible example for people who desire to become entrepreneurs with good hearts one day.