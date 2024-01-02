Exploring Mystical Tales: Sukanya Basu Mallik’s Journey through Indian Mythology

Sukanya teased about her next book, 'Saraswati's Gift: Mira and the Script of Creation.'

Sukanya Basu Mallik's recent book, 'Durga: The Divine Warrior,' introduces us to a fascinating world inspired by Indian stories. It's about Durga, a powerful goddess fighting against a wicked demon named Mahishasura. This story is full of bravery, strength, and the never-ending battle between good and bad.

In our chat with Sukanya, she talked about her journey as a writer, her inspirations, and the amazing world she's created in her comic book.

Inspiration Behind the Mythical Adventure

Sukanya shared, "I always loved the colorful tales from Indian mythology. They're not just stories; they teach us about our beliefs, values, and the fight between good and bad. Durga, with her strong and determined character, inspired me a lot. I wanted everyone, no matter their age, to enjoy this lively myth. That's why I mixed old stories with modern ways of telling them."

Sukanya’s writing style is known for being emotional and easy to get into. "For me, storytelling is like exploring big ideas. I do lots of research and try to understand feelings deeply. Whether it's good and bad mixed in people or the happiness of winning over evil, I want readers to feel connected to my stories."

Apart from writing, Sukanya finished her MBA from IIEST Shibpur. She thinks her studies help her understand how people behave and communicate better. "Studying helped me learn how to understand people. I think it's similar to storytelling because both need us to care about others and understand them."

Peeking into the Future: Next Story in the 'Tridevi' Series

Sukanya teased about her next book, 'Saraswati's Gift: Mira and the Script of Creation.' "In this book, we'll explore more about Mira’s adventures. It's all about learning new things, being creative, and understanding Saraswati, who is known as the goddess of knowledge."

Sukanya’s Favorite Reads of 2023

Sukanya talked about the books she loved this year. "I found 'Folktales from Bollywood: Adventures in Tinseltown' very interesting. It's about movies and has great stories. 'The Art of Self-Therapy' helped me understand feelings better. 'Beyond Borders: A Bharat–Pakistan Love Story' taught me about love crossing borders and making things better."

"'When You Saved Me' was about being strong when facing difficulties, like in my stories. 'Eco-Living Starts at Home' and 'Joyful Life Blueprint: Transforming Challenges Into Opportunities' made me think more about our planet. 'Inner Alchemy' made me think about how people feel inside, and 'Beethoven's Last Symphony' made me feel lots of emotions."

Sukanya Basu Mallik's 'Durga: The Divine Warrior' showcases her talent for mixing old stories with modern storytelling. As she prepares to release 'Saraswati's Gift: Mira and the Script of Creation,' readers are excited to dive into Sukanya's colorful world of myths and imagination.

