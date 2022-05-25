Filmmaker Kartik Nishandar globally catering quite a buzz with his versatility

Kartik Nishandar

In its first century, Hindi cinema has come a long way as it has grown into the world's largest film-making industry on its own terms, and it is one of the few cinemas that has refused to surrender to Hollywood. Making movies may be a business or a fine art in other areas of the world, but Bollywood considers it a religion. Indian audiences believe its stewards are gods and goddesses who never age or make mistakes. This is why filmmakers are required to play an intrinsic role in manifesting their imaginations onto the screen. One such filmmaker who equips a creative mind and abundant talent is Kartik Nishandar.

In a nation like India where hope means more than anything, film making plays a wide role and Kartik Nishandar, through GSEAMS (Global Sports Entertainment And Media Solutions) which is a Mumbai-based studio, is catering quite a buzz. Along with his co-founder, Arjun Baran, he is creating diverse business verticals.

Being very well versed with his responsibility as a filmmaker, he takes charge of the production set, making all of the major choices, directing the film's action and actually bringing a script to life by regulating the project's dramatic and creative elements. Kartik has diligently devoted time to learning about the industry and honing his skills. Learning cinema history and philosophy is critical to becoming good at the work and for this, he had to pull through many hardships as well.

Under the able leadership of Kartik, GSEAMS is doing exceptional work in a plethora of verticals, which include web series, films, TV production, and satellite aggregation. The studio is continuing to grow its presence in the HSM industry. For MX Player, GSEAMS created its debut web serial, 'Samantar.' GSEAMS produced a show called 'Raktanchal Season 2' in February 2022, which received a lot of attention. Kartik’s goal for GSEAMS is to always push to new things that will not only entertain but also open the minds and perspectives of the people. He believes that the film industry regulations have resulted in a substantial shift in global consumption habits. The adoption of technology and globalisation of talent has exploded the quality of the content.

When asked about his journey to success, Kartik Nishandar discusses the company's early days by saying, “In 2013, we began our journey as we had previously worked for Reliance Broadcast Network Ld. Arjun was the business head for the entire television network during my last assignment, and I was also the marketing head for 92.7 Big FM in India. GSEAMS was founded in 2013 with the sole purpose of selling diverse films. We promoted about 45-47 films, largely Marathi films. Thus, in 2013, we became the first marketing agency for Marathi films, as well as the first talent management business to manage a large number of Marathi actors.”

The inroads GSEAMS has made into India's content ecosystem and their Pan-India plan have been exceptional and have been appreciated intrinsically. Talking further about the same, he stated, “We then started our studio business, where we began by generating a large amount of content, especially in Maharashtra, with Marathi content as a specialty. We started with our first film, 'Fugay,' and have since made roughly 15 films.”

The most recent work of this versatile artist was Amazon Original, 'Bali' which was directed by Vishal Furia, who had previously directed 'Chhorii.' This impeccable film maker has also produced 600 episodes of a show named 'Nakalat Saare Ghadle.' It was a Marathi remake of Ekta Kapoor's mega hit programme 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.' In the year 2020, Kartik began with a web series on MX Player. This debut online series, 'Samantar' season 1, has received over 160 (16cr) million views in Hindi and Marathi while the Season 2 of the show received over 180 million (18 million) views. His creations also include the Hindi series 'Naxalbari,' which is about the Naxalite movement in India. Recently, 'Raktaanchal Season 2' is the second Hindi-language series Kartik has produced which recently began streaming on MXPlayer and is doing quite well.