Fortisil range of smart skincare products from Adroit Biomed, set to transform the skincare segment

The Indian derma market is flooded with a large variety of sunscreen products which is indicative of the rising demand.

Fortisil

However consumer demand has now shifted towards more superior formulations that ensure complete skin protection, including a marked shift from anti-aging to positive aging and graceful aging.

Adroit BioMed Ltd., a leading pharmaceutical healthcare company known for its innovative solutions in the field of dermato-cosmetology, aims to address this growing demand. They have recently launched Fortisit - an innovative range of smart skin care products, based on a special patented formulation, focused on protection, repair and rejuvenation of skin, hair & nails from within.

Speaking about the new product range, Mr. Sushant Raorane, Co-founder and Director, Adroit Biomed Ltd., said, “While we have a range of skin and hair care products in our portfolio, we wanted to develop products that are exclusively centered on three key aspects for skincare, namely repair-protect-rejuvenate. We are a research-driven company that continuously strives to develop products with the best-in-class ingredients. Currently, there is a huge demand for such products that promote positive aging but there aren’t many products available with superior formulations. With our Fortisil range of products, we aim to offer solutions that protect skin, hair & nails from harmful UV rays and HEV light, repair skin with intrinsic production of proteins and accelerates skin renewal, thereby revolutionizing skincare segment.”

The newly launched Fortisil range of products are available in capsules and three varieties of smart sunscreens, and include:



Fortisil OSA capsules: Fortisil OSA capsules, made with patent protected formulation from Biominerals NV, Belgium acts by improving the production of beauty proteins endogenously. These capsules contain Choline Stabilized Orthosilicic Acid (ch-OSA) aka Silicon which helps the body generate its own beauty proteins - Collagen, Elastin and Keratin.

Fortisil OSA capsules have benefits for skin, hair and nails. Oral intake of these capsules for 3 months to 9 months assures smooth and supple skin, lustrous hair and clear nails. With clinically proven effects in Indian patients, Fortisil OSA is the world's only endogenous advanced Collagen generator for skin, hair and nail health.

Fortisil Smart Sunscreens: Fortisil Smart Sunscreen consists of a complete range of sunscreens that not just protects skin from sunlight but fortifies the skin from within. Fortisil SPF 50+ Sunscreen, Fortisil SPF 50+ Tinted Sunscreen and Fortisil SPF 30+ Indoor Sunscreen are the three products launched under the umbrella of Fortisil Smart Sunscreens.

Fortisil SPF 50+ and PA+++ rated sunscreen and Foritisil SPF 50+ Tinted sunscreen are made with patented second skin technology (MimiskinTM) and HydrasensylGlucan to provide ultimate protection against UV damage. These are broad spectrum sunscreens ensuring 24 hours hydration along with anti-pollution benefits. The second skin technology lends a non-sticky after feel, blending easily with the skin. It takes a multifaceted approach that includes anti-adhesion, removability, anti-penetration and cleansing of pollutant particles to combat pollution.

HydrasensylGlucan is an ultra-pure, multifunctional and fast-acting Beta-Glucan that enriches the sunscreen with wound healing, antioxidative, skin regenerative, anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties. Fortisil SPF 50+ Tinted Sunscreen additionally provides skin coverage with a beige color tint so it can be easily incorporated into one’s daily makeup routine.

Fortisil SPF 30+ sunscreen on the other hand protects skin against exposure to UV A, UV B and Blue Light. Blue light is responsible for oxidation and damages DNA when it deeply penetrates into the skin. Fortisil SPF 30+ helps provide advanced blue light protection with Ciste’M by BASF that promotes skin recovery and epidermal renewal. Plus, it is characterized by Hydagen Aquaporin technology that provides instant moisturization to the skin and helps strengthen the skin barrier function.

Fortisil products are developed at state-of-art manufacturing facilities with methodical research and in-depth understanding of diverse skin needs. In line with Adroit Biomed’s vision to inspire real change in the world of dermatology, Fortisil’s range of products are developed to help meet the holistic skincare goals of people at different ages.

In addition to Fortisil, Adroit also has a diverse product portfolio that includes skin lightening, hair care, protectives, anti-care and anti-fungal products, and the brand offers focused solutions that meet the needs of both healthcare practitioners and patients.