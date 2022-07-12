Glastonbury 2022: The best moments of the festival From Paul McCartney to Billie Eilish and Diana Ross

Legends, unexpected collaborations and age records are the most appropriate words to summarize this edition of the Worthy Farm festival.

Paul McCartney with the Boss and Dave Grohl

Paul McCartney is the oldest artist to headline Glastonbury 2022. 80 years and a set of 36 songs, 21 of them by the Beatles, in which he shared the stage with Bruce Springsteen, Dave Grohl and, albeit virtually, John Lennon. Simply legendary.

Olivia Rodrigo with Lily Allen

The Drivers license author invited Lily Allen onstage and together they sang Fuck You , Allen's 2009 anti-bigotry anthem, dedicating these two words to the US Supreme Court for its decision to strike down abortion rights.

Phoebe Bridgers with Jesus and Mary Chain and Arlo Parks

Phoebe Bridgers has taken the stage with The Jesus and Mary Chain to perform Just Like Honey , and on her own set, Bridgers invited Arlo Parks to sing a song of her own, I Know The End .

Lorde invited Arlo Parks and Clairo

The chemistry between the three artists is undeniable during Stoned at the Nail Salon and Lorde manages to bring a moment of peace to the typical festival chaos.

Mel C joined Blossoms

The "Sporty Spice" shared the stage with Blossoms to perform a great cover of the legendary Spice Girls song Spice Up Your Life .

Greta Thunberg climbed the Pyramid Stage

The 19-year-old activist took to the main stage of the festival to remind attendees that we are facing a "total natural catastrophe".

Billie Eilish got age record and a set full of hits

Eilish has become the youngest artist in Glastonbury history to headline the bill. From Bury a friend to Bad guy , the hits did not stop playing.

Kendrick Lamar bled with Savior

With diamonds encrusted in a crown of thorns and a white shirt stained with blood, Kendrick Lamar is closer to being our savior, even if he says no. He proves it in one of the most powerful performances of the festival.

Diana Ross, the legend

Wearing a brilliant kimono, at 78 years old, Diana Ross took the Pyramid stage and gave the audience an evening full of nostalgic hits.

Jack White's secret performance

Jack White performed a surprise show that was not announced, but in which everyone knew what he was going to do. That did not prevent him from conquering the followers of old rock'n'roll.