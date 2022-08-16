Go festive with sustainable and luxury labels of India.

We all like to get a little glammed up and decorate our homes when the vibe turns festive and we all love to add a little extra glamour to our and our house look.

But keeping up with the latest trends can be a tough task. That is why we have done the hard work for you and curated a list of trending labels that will help you turn heads this festive season. From chic Indian wear to party attire, these brands have got you covered. So get ready to sparkle and shine!

You can start by trying colourful prints by Varnika Sangoi, a luxury label that stands for extraordinary one-of-a-kind designs, expert craftsmanship and intricate details. The brand creates masterpieces that enable you to explore and discover your fashion sense and express your personality through the extension of your attire. Every outfit has a vibrant story with its colourful hues and edgy look. They say ,You are not only wearing a unique and beautiful piece of clothing, but you are also wearing a piece of art. The team of master artisans in the Mumbai studio work tirelessly to ensure that each piece is perfect, and that each customer feels special customised to your exact specifications. When you put on a Varnika Sangoi garment, you are not only clothed in elegance, but also in the brand's passion for excellence.

Looking for an affordable artisanal product? Look no further than Studio Meerag. The brand is known for its beautiful hand-painted products, which are crafted by skilled artisans. The intricate designs and vibrant colours on cushion covers, dupattas to sarees are sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, the quality of the fabric is unbeatable, so you can rest assured that you will be comfortable as well as stylish.

Looking for a bohemian look? We recommend the brand Kesar Jaipur which is famous for its resort wear collection that expresses an easy-go-lucky side of yours with its breezy collection. Whether you are going on a beach vacation or a mountain getaway with your family this festive occasion or a quick trip just before the traditions begin, make sure to pack some pieces from this collection to make your trip more enjoyable. The fabrics used are lightweight and the designs are minimal yet trendy. The relaxed fits of the garments will make you feel comfortable in your own skin no matter what your body type is.

From a more contemporary look, Shaberry is a one-of-a-kind easy to wear brand that celebrates the spirit of the modern Indian woman. The label design philosophy is driven by the trio of fashion, function and fit, which come together to create beautiful garments that are not just easy to wear but also style statement pieces. The silhouettes are creative and fuss-free yet make a bold fashion statement. The fabrics are handpicked to ensure comfort and breathability, while the fits are flattering and accentuate the wearer best features. Whether you are looking for a denim jacket to add a touch of edge to your traditional kurta look or a chic dress to make a statement in every occasion.

If luxury to you is comfort, we are not going to let you compromise with that in the name of fashion, and neither is Raani. With the ever-changing trends in the fashion industry, it can be hard to keep up. However, one brand that has remained consistent is Raani. The luxury womenswear brand fuses 70s bohemia with Indian craftsmanship and a European sense of chic. The result is a collection of beautiful and unique apparels that are perfect for any occasion. Whether you are looking for a show-stopping dress for a festive event or a relaxed and comfy outfit for everyday wear, Raani has something for everyone. And best of all, the brand aligns with the queen in you, so you can feel confident and comfortable in your own skin. So why not give it a try and we are certain you wont be disappointed.

A fan of Odyssey energy in the house? Looking forward to a blend of artsy and a tint of contemporary - Amka has got you covered. A homegrown designer label that narrates a story of relatively understated sense of style and strong prominence on naturally dyed, hand printed textiles and intricate hand embroidery. It is built on a foundation that admires the odyssey back to the time and interspersed traditional clothing with a unique sense of elegance and contemporary silhouettes that are mindfully created. The brand casual sleek style and festive/indian collection is characterised by the sense of artistry in a craft and creativity that keeps the tradition alive with a belief to empower women from less privileged backgrounds and encouraging the use of craftsmanship. The ensembles have relaxed yet stylish silhouettes supported by strong design aesthetics, good quality and beautiful packaging; the overall look is one that is trendy, arty yet timeless. Amka is also synonymous with exquisite Indo-Western wear for women who love to experiment with their personal style.

Exploring a boutique experience online? We recommend Unlocked Studio - a brand where the artisanal work meets a modern aesthetic. It is an online marketing place that is not only easily accessible to you but also amping up your style to a new stature by enhancing how your home looks with charming decor and artistic masterpieces. The overarching intention is to help indigenous arts and crafts and lifestyle brands to thrive and find patrons who truly appreciate the value of all things handmade. They have a wide range of accessory and home decor products to make your room cosy and special this festive season.

If you are ready to take a leap with your style and enter a new territory teeming with fashionable articles – KOHSH, an Indian women clothing brand is the place to go. It most certainly is affordable and helps you get your hands on eye-catchy personalised designs. Instilling confidence in you as you stay true to your choices while experimenting with the brand, it offers a vast array of articles in a diverse colour palette that is meant to enhance your edges. Whether you are looking for a dress for a special occasion or just a power look, KOHSH has something for everyone.