HeyCoach, an Ed-Tech startup is empowering IT Professionals with exclusive career placements at MAANG companies

The technology landscape is growing rapidly at an unprecedented pace. Steadily becoming the driving force, it has resulted in an escalated demand for specialised tech professionals to drive the competitiveness of organisations across industries. The significant need for advanced technology skills, simultaneously, creates a massive skill gap. According to a market report, tech-driven skill gaps are becoming a global issue that 53% of professionals fear becoming redundant if they don't develop their skills further, and 50% believe they lack the necessary skills for career advancement.

Given the challenging scenario, HeyCoach, an emerging premier platform in tech interview preparation is gaining prominence through its inventive program, designed to provide intensive training to clear interviews with tier-1 product companies

Focused on empowering aspiring professionals to excel in technical interviews and secure their dream jobs, the new age upskilling platform HeyCoach covers a comprehensive range of topics including Data Structures, Algorithms (DSA), low and high-level design principles, preparing candidates for challenging tech interviews.

Integrated Learning Approach as an Enabler

To enable seamless upskilling of working professionals in the tech industry, HeyCoach employs interactive live sessions conducted by industry experts from top tech companies like Google and Microsoft who are also alumni of IIT/BITS to deepen learners' industry understanding.

With a dedicated Program Manager, HeyCoach ensures comprehensive tech interview preparation backed by robust live classes 4 days a week, 1:1 doubt-clearing sessions every week, coding tests, and mock interviews for SDE-2 and SDE-3 roles in Tier-1 product companies with flexible session scheduling as per individual needs.

In a fiercely competitive space, HeyCoach stands out by offering affordable fees and short course duration so that working professionals do not risk their ongoing jobs or careers.

Key achievements and growth journey

Incepted in 2021, HeyCoach has received tremendous response in the market from all its stakeholders - tech professionals and industry experts. The platform is continuing to play an instrumental role in accelerating the career of tech professionals including a peak CTC of 98 LPA and an impressive average CTC of 27 LPA.

Apart from this, the platform has established collaborations with over 350 leading product companies in the tech industry and is upskilling professionals for MAANG Companies for 10x of their career growth, providing a unique edge for candidates aiming to excel in interviews with major tech giants. This strategic vision positions HeyCoach as a leader in preparing individuals for roles in the most prominent and sought-after tech companies. reflecting its success and recognition.

Business growth and future plans

In a short span since its inception, HeyCoach is continuing to move on an exponential growth trajectory by witnessing an immense 4x growth in six months. As part of the record-high growth, the bootstrapped platform has crossed Rs. 30 Cr. revenue in the current fiscal which is 4x more than FY 22-23 and aims to cross Rs. 200 Cr. in the upcoming financial year.

Furthermore, the company targets 200 Cr. in revenue for the year 2024, fuelled by the growth in demand from learners to join product-based companies, whose interview format is based purely on the curriculum offered on the platform.

With a strategic vision to upskill engineers for MAANG Companies, HeyCoach is poised to 10x their career growth, providing a unique edge for candidates aiming to excel in interviews with major tech giants. With this, HeyCoach also envisions to position itself as a leader in preparing individuals for roles in the most prominent and sought-after tech companies.