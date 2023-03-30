Planning to install an above-ground pool? Here's everything that needs your attention.

If you are reading this, you are probably confused about your above-ground pool or planning to install one. As the name suggests, above-ground pools are swimming pools installed above the ground, which are considered as something not permanent. Unlike conventional pools, above-ground pools have a limited life, which we will discuss in this article.

Here, we shall talk about the life span of an above-ground pool, the factors that contribute to this lifespan, and the ways in which you can improve the life of this significant investment in your property. Keep reading to learn everything that'll probably guide you in making the right decision concerning above-ground pools.

How Long do Above-Ground Pools Last?

The craze for above-ground pools has multiple off late. However, the primary concern that people put forward is regarding the lifespan of these pools.

So, how long does the above-ground pool last?

Like any other piece of furniture, equipment, or installation on your property, the life of above-ground pools also depends on certain factors. On average, these pools can last from 7 to 20 years, depending on the type of pool, method of installation, location of the pool, maintenance, and system mechanicals.

Furthermore, in this article, we will discuss the factors that affect the lifespan of these pools and the way to elongate their life. Stay intact to stay informed.

Factors Affecting the Lifespan of Above-Grounds Pools?

As mentioned, the lifespan of an above-ground pool depends on several factors. Let's know about these parameters in detail.

Maintenance

Maintenance is the primary factor that affects the life of everything you install on your property, including the above-ground pools. So, whether your pool will last long or not depends on whether you maintain it well.

Regular maintenance elongates the life of the above-ground pool, securing your investment. For proper maintenance, you should follow the following guidelines.

Check whether your pool is regularly vacuumed or not.

Check for the repairing needs every time you vacuum the pool

Ensure monitoring of the chemical levels for cleanliness.

These steps will keep your pool in the best condition, elongating its life and securing your investment.

Pool's type

The primary factor that affects the life expectancy of a pool is its type. Generally, there are five types of above-ground pools, these include;

Steel frame pools

Resin frame pools

Hybrid pools

Semi-inground pools

Inflatable pools

The steel frame pools are the most trusted above-ground pools that are manufactured using different metals like aluminum, and galvanized steel. These pools are super sturdy and do not require much cleaning as compared to fiberglass or concrete pools. However, they are prone to rust, which needs to be checked and maintained regularly. Steel frame pools can last from 10-20 years, depending on how well you maintain them.

Resin frame pools have overtaken the steel frame variant because of their ability to withstand sun damage, warping, and oxidation. Resin framed pool is a pricier option, but it is quick and easy to install. The lifespan of a resin-framed pool is between 5 to 10 years.

Hybrid pools combine the best of both steel-framed and resin-framed pools. In hybrid pools, the hard resin is used for the parts of the pool exposed to the sun, while steel is used for the inner structure. Hybrid pools can last around 10-20 years.

The semi-inground pools are best if you want to keep your above ground pool on unlevel ground. They are super convenient to install and easily available. The best part about these pools is that they come with a lifetime warranty. So, you can enjoy using them as you like.

Inflatable pools are the most common, affordable, easy to install, and easy to maintain variant. However, it has the least life expectancy and can last only between 1-5 years.

So, this is how the pool’s type decides it’s life. Make your next purchase accordingly.

Location of the pool

The location where you install your pool and the geographical location of use contribute to the life of your pool.

For instance, if you install your above ground pool on a slope, it might get damaged too soon. As water is extremely corrosive and heavy, uneven surfaces can create weak points, leading to damage in the pool.

On the other hand, the life of the pool also depends on whether you'll be using them throughout the year or you'll pack and store them for winter. For storage, you need to properly winterize your pool; else, it can lead to cracked pipes/hoses/machinery.

How to Improve the Lifespan of Above-Ground Pools?

There are different ways to improve the life span of a pool. Let us study some critical tips.

Maintenance

Make sure to spend time on your pool's maintenance. Check if the pool is clean, having the perfect pH level. You should also check factors like chlorine levels, filters, water levels, pumps, etc. Furthermore, make sure to empty the pump basket and remove the debris floating on the water regularly. This basic maintenance can improve the life of your pool.

Backwashing

Ensure backwashing your pool once a week to remove the dirt and debris trapped in the filters. This step will help improve the water flow in the pool's system.

Focus on improving the water circulation

Improper circulation of water leads to the building up of algae. Ensure circulating the water, manually if required, to avoid this problem. In addition, if you can afford it, try installing a multi-directional return jet to get away with this issue.

Protect pool walls

The walls of the above-ground pool are less sturdy and prone to damage. Therefore, to protect them, avoid leaning on the walls or sitting on the rails of the walls.

Check your pool liner

Keeping a check on the cleanliness of the pool liners is one of the best ways to improve the life of the pool. Make sure you check for damages and repair the damage (if any) immediately. Notably, the pool liners protect your pool from exterior damage and act as a barrier between the wall and water.

Final Thoughts

The above-ground pools are the perfect alternative to the much more expensive in-ground pools. Although they cost you a significant amount, they are still a great investment to have a fun time with family and friends.

If maintained properly, these pool variants can really last long. Just ensure using the pool as instructed by the manufacturers to have the best experience. Hoping our information helps you, we hope you have a wonderful time these summers.