How to Sanitize Your Hands to Stay Protected from Germs

Hand sanitizers have existed in the market for years now, yet how many of you regularly sanitized your hands before the pandemic? It is only after the outbreak of pandemic that hand sanitizers have become ubiquitous.

What is a Hand Sanitizer and What are the Types of Hand Sanitizers?

A hand sanitizer is a liquid that typically contains alcohol, which helps kill bacteria, viruses and other disease causing germs. Sanitizers are classified basis their chemical composition and consistency.

Classification of Hand Sanitizers

Hand sanitizers can be classified into two based on their chemical composition:

Alcohol-based Sanitizers

Alcohol-free Sanitizers

Hand sanitizers can be classified into two based on their consistency:

Gel Hand Sanitizer:

Liquid Hand Sanitizer

Why Should you Sanitize your Hands?

You are almost always using your hands for some task or the other, whether it's brushing your teeth or greeting people in the office. In 9 out of 10 situations, you are unlikely to sanitize your hands because they appear to be visibly clean. However, that might not really be true.

Your hands touch all the surfaces that might have been touched or sneezed onto by an infected person. And when you're in public places such as restaurant, it is common to touch a menu card, reception desk, hand rails, door knobs, and card machines. Your hands are most susceptible to picking germs from surfaces and substances in the environment and transferring them to your mouth, nose or eyes. So, it is important to sanitize your hands in order to prevent the spread of germs and stay healthy.

When Should you Sanitize your Hands?

Make it a habit to wash your hands at regular intervals. However, in case you don’t have access to a sink and soap, you can chose to sanitize your hands. Following are few instances when you must use sanitizer to keep your hands clean:

Before and after cooking the meals

When you are in crowded places

Before and after eating anything

After using the restroom

After changing diaper of your baby

After you are done brooming, mopping or dusting the house

After handling soil in garden

After handling pets or stray animals

How to Use a Hand Sanitizer: Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Application

When you sanitize your hands, pump a few drops of hand sanitizer on your cupped palms. Take an appropriate amount that would be enough to cover the hands completely.

Step 2: Rubbing

It is the most critical step that determines the effectiveness of hand sanitizer. First rub the palms against each other. Then rub the left palm over the right one and vice versa. Interlock the fingers and rub them against each other to ensure even application between the fingers too. It is recommended to rub the palms for 15-20 seconds for completely sanitizing your hands.

Step 3: Dry

Wait till the sanitizer dries out and your hands don’t feel sticky anymore. When it comes to a hand sanitizer that provides you with protection and kills 99.9% of germs easily, Dettol is your best choice. In India, it is the most trusted brand and known to be effective in killing germs and providing protection to you and your family.

FAQs

1. What are the benefits of hand sanitizer vs soap and water?

Soap and water are used to wash away dirt, grime and germs. Unless you are using an antiseptic soap, your soap just washes away the germs and doesn’t kill them. On the other hand, alcohol based sanitizer kills the bacteria. It is easy to use on the go and an effective way to sanitize your hands.

2. Is it harmful to use your hands for eating immediately after sanitizing them?

A hand sanitizer is still working if your hands are wet and there is possibility of ingesting it if you eat food with those wet hands. Wait for at least 15 seconds before using your sanitized hands to eat food.

3. How long do the benefits of Hand Sanitizer last on your hand?

The hand sanitizer kills most of the germs present on your hand at the time of use However, the effect stays only till the time you touch another contaminated surface. The moment your hands touch another surface, it picks up germs from there.

4. Do we need to wash hands after using a sanitizer?

There is absolutely no need to wash the hands. However, if you observe grease or dirt on your hands, then it is advisable to use a good soap for skin to wash the hands properly.

5. Where should you store a hand sanitizer?

Sanitizers should be stored out of the reach of children, in a cool, dry place. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are inflammable and hence, in the summer months they should not be stored in a car or any other closed place that might have high temperatures.