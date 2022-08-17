Iconic Emerging NextGen Platform for Business Management - Frono.co.in

Frono.co.in felicitated for Iconic Emerging NextGen Platform for Business Management

The mid-day Icon for Iconic Emerging NextGen Platform for Business Management. What are your feelings on receiving this honour and who would you like to dedicate it to?

Frono is grateful to receive this honour from such a reputed newspaper mid-day at this stage of its journey. It is obviously a great motivation. The credit for earning this icon entirely goes to the team and well wishes of Frono who tirelessly strive so we can stand rock strong against all odds.

What was your vision when you started this venture? Have you been able to achieve it?

While starting this venture, I foretold a holistic platform that would help in the all-around needs of the garment industry and become a known reputed Indian brand. With this recognition coming today, I feel we are moving rapidly to make this vision a reality.

What have been the challenges/struggles that you had to deal with in your venture?

We believe there is no business without challenges and risks. But what makes a successful story is how you turn these challenges into opportunities. For this venture, helping our customer base shift from manual to digital seemed like a task but I am glad how things are turning out. We live in a new digital India!

To what would you attribute the success of your venture that won you this icon?

Frono has been well accepted and appreciated for all its features and applications. The entire team has tirelessly worked to thoughtfully create the platform as an overall package that simply comes out to be a masterpiece. And, I think that truly made it a Next Gen choice!

Do you think this icon will add to the brand's popularity in any way? How do you plan to promote it?

Yes, it's going to be a great support in increasing our brand popularity. And, Frono will be constantly working to cater to its customer base with nothing less than the best. Our team is always on its toes to serve our valuable customers.

What are the future growth plans for your venture?

Frono has already been rich in terms of its features and usability. However, in the future, we plan to make our platform even more diverse so we can venture into numerous other industries and sectors apart from the garment sector. You will be witnessing several technical revolutions in the coming days encouraged from our end.

What are the accomplishments/achievements of your company since it began?

Frono has worked hard to set up a reliable, diverse, and efficient platform in the past years that will help us gain a strong foothold in the industry. We keep on receiving acknowledgement for our fault-proof work. Furthermore, we aim to expand and cross several other milestones.

What has been your success mantra that has led you towards success?

Our mantra has always been to gain and implement our expertise to build this product. The entire team has worked years understanding every minutest detail of the operations and management of the industry and even hired experts whenever needed. You see, success stories are not made overnight. They are made over nights with tireless amounts of hard work, expert knowledge and dedication. Thus, we all at Frono work day and night to gain that expert knowledge and build what you are seeing as a product today.

Have you achieved your mission or is there more to achieve?

There is no limit to success and so is our journey, limitless. We have been acing every challenge and being recognized too yet we do not intend to stop anytime soon.

