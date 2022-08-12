Iconic Financial Company - A&H Capital

Alok Nag from A&H Capital being felicitated for Iconic Financial Company

The Mid-day Icon for Most Iconic Financial Company. What are your feelings on receiving this honour and who would you like to dedicate it to?

It was a complete pleasure and honour to receive this icon. I would like to thanks my supporters and well-wishers for their blessings and love that they have given me and A & H Capital with all their hearts.

What was your vision when you started this venture? Have you been able to achieve it?

My Vision was to motivate people in terms of their growth and go out of the way to reach there goals.

What have been the challenges/struggles that you had to deal with in your venture?

I do not come from a financial background. So, it was a tough challenge to enter the market where we already have big players in the same line of business.

To what would you attribute the success of your venture that won you this icon?

My determination and support of my family to help me achieve the success and growth in my life.

Do you think this icon will add to the brand's popularity in any way? How do you plan to promote it?

Yes, it has definitely added one more feather in my hat. We are going to promote this recognition on our official website & Social Media handle.

What are the future growth plans for your venture?

We are expanding our business Pan India.

What are the accomplishments/achievements of your company since it began?

We have disbursed 1000+ Crs and more achievements on there way.

What has been your success mantra that has led you towards success?

Determination! Determination! Determination! No Shortcut to Success.

Have you achieved your mission or is there more to achieve?

There is lot more to achieve-Yeh dil maange more.