Indian Tech Startup Leader Zuper Grows Their Field Service Management Platform Services to Businesses Globally

Zuper is an intelligent workforce & field service management platform that enables service organizations of all types & sizes to simply digitize, automate, and optimize all of their field operations while offering strong on-demand customer experience. By leveraging the power of AI and machine learning, Zuper allows service businesses such as residential & commercial cleaning, HVAC, electrical, Internet Service Providers, plumbing, landscapers, and many others to efficiently manage their field operations and workforces from anywhere.

Founded in 2016 by Raghav Gurumani, Karthik Rao, and Vijay Narasiman. Anand Subbaraj joined Zuper as the CEO in 2020 after having spent more than 13 years in Microsoft as the Head of Product in Azure Data. With their headquarters in Seattle, Washington and a large and fast-growing office based in Chennai, India, Zuper empowers field service teams to collaborate effortlessly to provide an exceptional customer experience. They are deeply focused on creating the world’s most comprehensive tool set for field workforce collaboration.

Since its founding in 2016, Zuper has been providing an industry-leading field service management platform with tailored solutions to over 500 service businesses and tens of thousands of users globally by empowering them all to better customize their field services, work orders, service scheduling, invoicing, and customer management software so their customers can make their businesses far more efficient and profitable.

This award-winning FSM technology startup is deeply focused on making “Field Service, Your Way” easy to use for startups to Fortune 500 brands all over the world. We caught up with some of their India-based team to learn more about Zuper.

Read the interview with Zuper’s Chennai office below.

1. Who runs the Chennai Office?

The Chennai office in India is run by the team of Zuper’s Co-founders Karthik (COO), Raghav (CTO), and Vijay (Chief Engineer), along with the Seattle-based CEO Anand Shubhraj who splits his time in Chennai.

2. How many employees work in the Chennai office?

Right now, 92 employees work at the Chennai office.

3. What type of roles work there?

We have Product, Engineering, Marketing, Onboarding, Customer Support, Pre-Sales / HR, and Finance teams working at the Chennai office. The roles vary from specialist to managers, senior managers, and HOD.

4. How many open positions are there?

Right now, we have around 11 open roles in the engineering and marketing team. Most of them are mid-level manager positions.

5. How many India-based customers do you service?

Our prominent India-based customers are IKEA and Vodafone.

6. Where are most of your employees from in India?

Most of our employees are from Chennai, since we are expanding, and a lot of hires are coming to Zuper from other parts of India.

7. How big is the India team projected to grow in 2023?

Our number of employees at the India office will see a 3x growth by the end of 2023.

8. Any key hires for the India team in 2022?

This year in 2022, the key hiring was done in the engineering team where a lot of mid managers and specialists were hired. Also, the marketing team was expanded along with onboarding and sales.

9. Who has invested in Zuper?

Zuper has 6 investors including FUSE and Sequoia Capital India.

10. How much funding has Zuper raised to date?

Zuper has raised USD 14.1M to date and closed its last funding round on Jan 21, 2022, from a Series A round.

Software companies like Zuper are well-positioned to win in the market as they add immense value to thousands of service-based businesses spanning across multiple types of industries globally. India tech startups are driving big business globally. According to Inc42 data, in 2021, Indian enterprisetech startup funding recorded a very big 97% jump with USD 3.2 Billion being invested into startups within this segment.

The Indian Software as a Service (SaaS) landscape continues to mature very rapidly, with more companies reaching larger scales and driving heightened investors interest. Back in 2021, investment in SaaS businesses increased more than 170% when compared to 2020. This growing interest from investors spans across early-stage Indian SaaS startups (85% increase in average value of seed round over 2019) and mature startups and companies (20% increase in Series D rounds or above).

2022 should prove to be a remarkable year of growth for Zuper and they are definitely one of the premier Indian startups to keep an eye on in 2023.