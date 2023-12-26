Influential Brands of 2023

This listicle reveals the standout names that left remarkable mark in their domains and beyond.

In the dynamic landscape of 2023, India saw a notable impact across diverse brand categories. Designers set captivating trends, hamper brands redefined gifting, home decor labels transformed spaces and culinary creations from visionary chefs delighted taste buds. This listicle reveals the standout names that left remarkable mark in their domains and beyond.

Á La Mode

Á La Mode, a patisserie driven by a singular mission: delivering exquisite baked delights without breaking the bank. This culinary gem achieved significant milestones in 2023 by delving into corporate/bulk orders and event catering, expanding its reach to weddings, reunions, birthdays, and more. A bold leap into the 'Pan India Delivery' space, with the support of Swiggy Minis, demonstrates commitment to making its delectable treats accessible beyond local boundaries. The patisserie's innovative approach and dedication to serving quality delights continue to shape its success in the dynamic culinary landscape.

Instagram: pastrychefakanksha

Atrangibykritika

Atrangibykritika, a fusion of tradition and modernity, is a jewellery haven catering to those who seek unique elegance. Specializing in lightweight semiprecious stone creations, each piece harmonizes comfort and style, narrating tales of individuality. In 2023, the brand soared to new heights, boasting innovative designs, coveted celebrity endorsements, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Atrangibykritika forged a robust online and offline community, marking the year as one of remarkable achievement and substantial growth in the realm of lightweight semiprecious stone jewellery.

Instagram: atrangibykritika

Yazu Patisserie

Yazu Patisserie is renowned for its commitment to excellence, crafting premium cakes and high-quality desserts from the finest ingredients. They consider each dessert a masterpiece, paying meticulous attention to detail in every creation, whether it's a custom cake or a simple Panna Cotta. In 2023, Yazu Patisserie not only expanded its menu but also grew its team. With a dedicated group, they consistently produce top-notch pastries, using ingredients such as Callebaut chocolate and fresh berries. The unwavering loyalty of their client base and the expanding customer numbers attest to their ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional desserts.

Instagram: yazupatisserie

How When Wear

"How When Wear," a brand dedicated to empowering the modern, fashion-forward woman, boasts European design and Indian craftsmanship. Focused on trendiness, comfort, and quality, their collections effortlessly transition from the boardroom to the dance floor. In 2023, the brand achieved significant milestones, introducing its inaugural outdoor hoarding advertising in Mumbai. This year also witnessed an expansion of sales, with "How When Wear" securing a presence in India’s premier flea markets and on the Ajio Marketplace. The brand's commitment to style and accessibility solidifies its position as a go-to choice for the contemporary woman.

Instagram: howwhenwearclothing

My Culinary Cottage

"My Culinary Cottage" is a culinary haven, celebrating the joy of home-cooked meals through engaging recipe reels. They share flavorful tales that inspire and empower food enthusiasts, inviting everyone to indulge in the stories told through dishes. In 2023, the introduction of reels on its Instagram page engaged followers with well-explained video recipes. Recently reaching 50k, Khushi expresses love and gratitude, envisioning more aprons and kitchens inspired in the years ahead. The journey of "My Culinary Cottage" continues to weave delectable narratives, creating a vibrant community of culinary enthusiasts.

Instagram: myculinarycottage

Hamper Studio

Hamper Studio, where ordinary moments are transformed into extraordinary memories. Hamper Studio prides itself on crafting hampers that transcend the ordinary, reflecting refined taste and a commitment to joyous celebrations. From delectable treats to luxurious treasures, each meticulously curated hamper bears witness to the studio's unwavering dedication to making special occasions truly exceptional. Catering to a spectrum of events, including birthdays, anniversaries, seasonal occasions, return favours, and corporate gifting, Hamper Studio stands as a one-stop solution for all gifting needs. In 2023, the studio achieved notable milestones, earning a feature in the Diwali gifting section of WedMeGood and successfully delivering over 500 hampers for a single occasion.

Instagram: hamperstudioo

Cupohlicious

Cupohlicious, a B2C homebaking venture by practising dental surgeon Dr. Archana Diwan, started in 2012, blossoming from cupcake sales to a niche brand with a select clientele for customised cakes. In 2023, the brand achieved remarkable recognition. Featured on Women’s Day in Hindustan Times, interviewed by @thesuccesstoday, and showcased in Femina magazine's national issue as a self-made woman entrepreneur to watch. Awarded "Outstanding Solopreneur'' at All India Women Achievers Awards and honoured as "Home Baker of the Year'' at Food Connoisseurs India Awards. Cupohlicious also participated in charitable endeavours, joining the Ekal Yuva group for a day event in Mysore and preserving Karnataka’s heritage at "Festival of Arts, Crafts & Design."

Instagram: drarchanadiwan

Gifts Tell All

Gifts Tell All, with over a decade of expertise, is a pioneer in crafting luxury gifts and packaging. Renowned for personalized, artistic creations, they've left an indelible mark on clients, including Bollywood stars and prestigious events like the Filmfare awards. In 2023, they soared to new heights, surpassing expectations and attracting unexpected collaborations. Their commitment to detail and innovation has solidified their status as leaders in the competitive world of luxurious gift hampers, creating an unforgettable narrative through each carefully designed piece.

Instagram: giftstellall