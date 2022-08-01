Is Plena Finance the decentralized Binance?

Plena Finance customers are at liberty to lend, stake, bridge, and invest in pools with just a single tap.

The ever expanding world of cryptocurrencies has a welcome addition. The advent of Plena Finance as an application that aims at revolutionising transactions in the crypto market, in fact, comes as immensely significant in these changing times. It needs to be seen that Plena Finance, though a recent entrant in the crypto arena, has significantly impacted the market via its unique solutions.

With crypto turning out to be the future of digital payments, the domain has begun replacing banks and giving users complete control of their funds. Self-custody as the future is what drives people to rush toward accepting crypto payments. People dabbling with cryptocurrencies are not likely to wave a green flag on any entity accessing their funds. Further still, they wouldn’t also want to share a percentage of their earnings with others. With Plena Finance enabling users to exercise their full control over their crypto assets, they are at liberty to lend, stake, bridge, and invest in pools with just a single tap.

The user interface of the Plena Finance application has been laid out in the simplest way possible that it proves to be a joy using it. It is as simple as letting your grandma use it quickly and make transaction even without her even trying to learn the intricacies of the domain. This aspect has been deliberately thrown in, as Plena Finance aims at the mass adoption of crypto. The app incorporates all the straightforward, transparent and easy-to-use solutions as the people look to get a hold of means to dabble in the crypto arena every passing day.

What makes Plena Finance acceptable than any other wallet

The community of crypto enthusiasts has been expanding every day, and Plena Finance has positioned itself as the fresh, comfy nest for the new generation of crypto lovers. With mass adoption of crypto having been held aloft as Plena Finance’s prime objective, the seamless experience that the company has been providing its users with stands apart. And it has been finding success all the way.

Plena Finance provides its users with a seamless experience. There is a slew of reasons as to why people choose Plena Finance over any centralized/decentralized wallet. They are:

Users have full access to their funds. Super easy transactions and single tap solutions Getting the best exchanges rates from all the DEXs Users don’t need the blockchain's native token to perform any action on the blockchain

These core qualities make Plena Finance get into a super comfort zone as the reliability factor aids in the company’s rapid growth. The company has already grown from 1000 to 30,000 customers in a short span of one month. The customer response and feedback stand testimony to the trustworthy and seamless manner in which Plena Finance conducts its operations in the crypto domain.

How Plena Finance is the Decentralized Version of Binance?

Akin to what is norm in Binance, Plena Finance users need to create their account. However, unlike what Binance calls for, Plena Finance users do not have to go through the KYC modalities. Instead, they can just start by creating a wallet and begin transferring funds to their wallet.

What comes as even more fascinating is the fact that Plena is completely decentralized. Plena Finance makes DeFi accessible, simple, and rewarding. A revolutionary DeFi wallet tailor-made for NFT, Metaverse and Web3, Plena Finance has grown from infancy toward ensuring mass crypto adoption. The non-custodial DeFi wallet provides ample opportunities to the masses in a bid to help them purchase crypto from any token they hold on any blockchain without its native token.